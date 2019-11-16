MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Qualifying report

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo takes sixth pole by 0.032s

shares
comments
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 2:05 PM

Fabio Quartararo snatched the final pole of the 2019 MotoGP season by 0.032 seconds from Marc Marquez in a close Valencia Grand Prix qualifying.

The Petronas SRT rider has topped all bar one session so far this weekend, and produced the first sub-1m30s lap of the weekend late on in Q2 to secure the sixth pole of his rookie season.

A frantic opening salvo in Q2 led to top spot changing hands four times, with reigning champion Marquez – who crashed in the preceding FP4 - setting the initial pace with a 1m30.800s, though this was immediately bettered by 0.395s by Pramac’s Jack Miller.

Maverick Vinales, who topped FP4, guided his works Yamaha to a 1m30.365s, with Marquez moving back up to second as 0.040s covered the top three.

Quartararo soon interrupted this with his second effort of 1m30.235s, which put him just over a tenth out of reach as the first runs concluded.

Miller reclaimed top spot with a 1m30.086s with just over two minutes remaining, though was pipped by Quartararo by 0.079s just a moment later.

Marquez’s penultimate lap put him just 0.003s outside of Quartararo’s benchmark, but he would be unable to improve on his final attempt and remained second.

Quartararo posted a 1m29.978s on his last flying lap to take pole, while Miller was resigned to the final place on the front row in third.

Vinales heads row two from the second SRT Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli, while Andrea Dovizioso ended the session as top Ducati runner in sixth.

Joan Mir beat Suzuki teammate and Q1 pacesetter Alex Rins to seventh, with LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) rounding out the top 10.

Pol Espargaro joined Rins in advancing from Q1 despite riding his last two laps without traction control – which led to a spectacular sideways moment as he rounded Turn 13.

However, the KTM rider could only manage 11th in the end, while Valentino Rossi suffered a mystifying loss of pace in 12th – close to a second off pole.

Read Also:

While the battle for the top two places between Rins and Espargaro was tight, with just 0.005s splitting them, LCR stand-in Johann Zarco proved unable to join in.

After he missed the Q2 cut by close to three tenths, Zarco’s last race as Takaaki Nakagami’s replacement will commence from 13th on the grid ahead of Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Jorge Lorenzo will start his final grand prix from 16th, after he outpaced the KTM of Mika Kallio. Tech3 rookie Iker Lecuona was a commendable 19th in his first MotoGP qualifying session.

Avintia’s Karel Abraham (21st) was the only crasher in qualifying.

Q2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'29.978
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'30.010 0.032
3 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'30.086 0.108
4 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'30.178 0.200
5 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'30.449 0.471
6 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'30.511 0.533
7 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'30.573 0.595
8 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'30.595 0.617
9 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'30.726 0.748
10 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'30.771 0.793
11 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'30.908 0.930
12 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'30.954 0.976
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'30.538
2 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'30.543 0.005
3 5 France Johann Zarco
Honda 1'30.826 0.288
4 51 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'30.949 0.411
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'30.972 0.434
6 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo
Honda 1'31.295 0.757
7 82 Finland Mika Kallio
KTM 1'31.383 0.845
8 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'31.507 0.969
9 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'31.658 1.120
10 29 Italy Andrea Iannone
Aprilia 1'31.714 1.176
11 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham
Ducati 1'31.815 1.277
12 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
KTM 1'31.839 1.301
View full results
Next article
Valencia MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Previous article

Valencia MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Next article

Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move

Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Drivers Jack Miller , Marc Marquez Shop Now , Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
Porsche

Carrera Cup Australia to raffle off Le Mans entry

3
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

4
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.