NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

23XI Racing will make on-track debut with driver Ty Dillon

23XI Racing will make on-track debut with driver Ty Dillon
By:

23XI Racing, the team co-owned by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, will get an early start to its debut season.

The team confirmed on Wednesday that it will field an entry in Tuesday night’s Busch Clash non-points race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Bubba Wallace, the team’s regular driver, is not eligible for the Clash so Ty Dillon – who doesn’t have a fulltime Cup Series ride lined up this season – will get the first start in the No. 23 Toyota.

Dillon, 28, is eligible by virtue of winning a stage in last fall’s Cup race at the Charlotte Roval.

Root Insurance, one of the team’s founding sponsors, will sponsor the entry for the race.

Dillon will attempt to make the field for the Daytona 500 with Gaunt Brothers Racing and will also run at least four Xfinity Series races lined up in 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 team.

 

"No memory" of Daytona wreck leaves Ryan Newman with no fear

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ty Dillon
Author Jim Utter

