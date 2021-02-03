23XI Racing will make on-track debut with driver Ty Dillon

The team confirmed on Wednesday that it will field an entry in Tuesday night’s Busch Clash non-points race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Bubba Wallace, the team’s regular driver, is not eligible for the Clash so Ty Dillon – who doesn’t have a fulltime Cup Series ride lined up this season – will get the first start in the No. 23 Toyota.

Dillon, 28, is eligible by virtue of winning a stage in last fall’s Cup race at the Charlotte Roval.

Root Insurance, one of the team’s founding sponsors, will sponsor the entry for the race.

Dillon will attempt to make the field for the Daytona 500 with Gaunt Brothers Racing and will also run at least four Xfinity Series races lined up in 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 team.

