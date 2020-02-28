Bowman leads first Cup practice at Fontana as Chevys dominate

Bowman quickly posted the fastest average lap speed when the 50-minute session began and continued to improve throughout, leading the way at 179.439 mph.

In all, Chevrolet drivers claimed the top four positions and six of the top-10 speeds.

Kyle Larson ended up second (177.703 mph) and Tyler Reddick was third (177.607 mph). Kurt Busch was fourth and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski.

“I’m so thankful and appreciative to Auto Club Speedway and all the fans,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a special weekend with of course my family being here and waving the green flag.

“That practice was great. We stayed on one set of tires and we’re happy with our car and the comfort that it has. The second practice will tell us a lot more.”