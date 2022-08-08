Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win Next / Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup / Michigan News

Bubba Wallace laments Michigan loss: "I failed everybody"

Bubba Wallace had a near-perfect weekend at Michigan International Speedway but in his eyes it wasn’t good enough.

Jim Utter
By:

Wallace kicked off the weekend winning the pole for Sunday’s race – the first for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin.

He followed that up with a strong performance in the race, leading 23 of the 200 laps and put himself in contention for the win late in the race.

Kevin Harvick had stayed out on the final caution and deftly held off Wallace and Kyle Larson on a wild restart with 35 to go. Harvick cleared for the lead and built up a sizeable advantage before beating Wallace to the checkered flag by 2.903 seconds.

“I’m just replaying everything I could have done,” Wallace, 28, said. “Took the top (lane) there on the restart. Thought I could hang with (Harvick), and just got to racing (Larson) and (Joey Logano). And (Logano) did a good job of getting another Ford contract, helping a Ford win.

“Just all in all an incredible weekend. Appreciate my team. Wished we could have got Toyota in the Victory Lane. She was fast all week, man. Just I’ll wear this one on my heart for a while.

“I failed everybody.”

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

For Wallace it was his fourth consecutive top-10 finish but because of his standings in the points, anything short of a victory right now will keep him out of the playoffs.

“Just great job all weekend. It was a hell of a job for our team. There were a lot of positives from this weekend, but I’m a person that looks more at the negatives and I need to change that,” he said.

“I want to win so bad and this was the best opportunity.”

Hamlin, who had a shot at the win but was sidelined with a pit road penalty on his last stop, visited with Wallace after the race.

Asked what he told his driver, Hamlin said, “The whole 23XI team just did a phenomenal job from beginning to end and they gave him a rocket. This was a well put together weekend for all of them.

“It’s Dave Rogers. It’s Mike Wheeler. “It’s Billy Scott helping set up both of these cars. It’s just a lot of puzzle pieces that those guys are starting to do right and have good results.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win
Previous article

Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win
Next article

Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin

Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin Michigan
NASCAR Cup

Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin

Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin clearly had a car to contend for the win on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway but once again pit road was his nemesis.

Bubba Wallace laments Michigan loss: "I failed everybody"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace laments Michigan loss: "I failed everybody"

Bubba Wallace had a near-perfect weekend at Michigan International Speedway but in his eyes it wasn’t good enough.

Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win

A timely caution during green-flag pit stops helped Kevin Harvick snap a 65-race winless streak with a victory Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Start of Sunday's Michigan NASCAR Cup race delayed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Start of Sunday's Michigan NASCAR Cup race delayed

The start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway has been delayed by persistent rain and lightning in the area of the race track.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.