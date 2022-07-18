Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Elliott on New Hampshire loss: "You need to finish them off" Next / NASCAR tempers flare between Keselowski and Dillon at New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup / New Hampshire Interview

A "proud" Bubba Wallace takes third in strong showing at NHMS

Bubba Wallace earned a third-place finish in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, ending a streak of bad results for the No. 23 team.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Since finishing second in the season-opening Daytona 500, Wallace has placed no higher than tenth in any race until this weekend at NHMS.

After starting fourth, Wallace ran up front for most of the event before bringing home a third-place finish for the 23XI Racing team.

"Yeah, I'm just proud of the team, proud of myself, proud of everybody at the shop," he said post-race. "They brought a -- I'm going to give them a "decent" DraftKings Toyota Camry. It didn't handle that great but it had speed, so we knew that. Just the mental preparation, had to set yourself up for a long day, and we did.

"We had no idea what we were running there at the end. I knew it was inside the top five. But just tire management there at the end and we were able to capitalize. Just proud of everybody. Happy. It's been hell for me the last month, so good to come out with a top five."

Wallace's season has been marred by poor finishes, pit stop issues and just a lot of bad luck. In the first 20 races, he has five DNFs. His teammate, Kurt Busch, is currently locked into the playoffs after winning at Kansas earlier this year.

"This sport humbles you, so there's really no surprises," he later added. "You've got to keep the task at hand and be mindful of your surroundings and just do your job. As long as you do that, you never know if you're going to end up with a top three or 20th or whatever it may be. You just stick true to your path."

Sitting 24th in the championship standings, Wallace is going to need to find Victory Lane in one of the final six races of the regular season in order to make the playoffs. Perhaps Wallace's top-five in Loudon is a sign of more good things to come for the No. 23 Toyota.

shares
comments

Related video

Elliott on New Hampshire loss: "You need to finish them off"
Previous article

Elliott on New Hampshire loss: "You need to finish them off"
Next article

NASCAR tempers flare between Keselowski and Dillon at New Hampshire

NASCAR tempers flare between Keselowski and Dillon at New Hampshire
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Ty Dillon and Petty GMS to part ways after 2022
NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon and Petty GMS to part ways after 2022

Austin Hill takes home track win in Atlanta Xfinity race Atlanta II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Hill takes home track win in Atlanta Xfinity race

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières

Former Formula 1 and Indy 500 champion Jacques Villeneuve will return to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this season.

NASCAR tempers flare between Keselowski and Dillon at New Hampshire
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tempers flare between Keselowski and Dillon at New Hampshire

It was an incident that appeared to come out of nowhere and even after Sunday’s race at New Hampshire, exactly why it happened remains mostly a mystery.

A "proud" Bubba Wallace takes third in strong showing at NHMS
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

A "proud" Bubba Wallace takes third in strong showing at NHMS

Bubba Wallace earned a third-place finish in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, ending a streak of bad results for the No. 23 team.

Elliott on New Hampshire loss: "You need to finish them off"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott on New Hampshire loss: "You need to finish them off"

In a season where it has been especially difficult for any driver to stand out, Chase Elliott is doing exactly that and yet he’s still disappointed.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.