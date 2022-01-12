Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Testing report

Daytona 500 Next Gen testing speeds: Fords lead the way

By:

The two-day Next Gen test at Daytona International Speedway has been completed.

After single-car runs, tandem drafts, and pack racing that exceeded a dozen cars, NASCAR has decided on a superspeedway package for the 2022 season. A 7-inch spoiler with 510hp will be utilized at Daytona, Talladega and the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor speedway.

There were no on-track incidents during the two-day test with the only issue of note being an engine failure for Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing. 15 teams and over 20 drivers took part this week.

Harrison Burton posted the fastest lap speed of all drivers, averaging 195.304mph in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang.

Day 2 Test Speeds

Pos. Driver            Team Manufacturer

Best Time

 

 Speed (mph)
1 Harrison.Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 46.082s 195.304mph
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 46.118s 195.152mph
3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 46.900s 191.898mph
4 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 47.360s 190.034mph
5 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 47.365s 190.014mph
6 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 47.379s 189.958mph
7 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 47.390s 189.913mph
8 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 47.411s 189.829mph
9 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 47.482s 189.546mph
10 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 47.547s 189.286mph
11 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 47.952s 187.688mph
12 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Ford 47.965s 187.637mph
13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 48.037s 187.356mph
14 Cody Ware/David Ragan Rick Ware Racing Ford 48.130s 186.994mph
15 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 49.162s 181.116mph
16 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 50.218s 179.219mph
17 Jacques Villeneuve Team Hezeberg Ford 50.669s

177.623mph

Day 1 Test Speeds (Practice 1)

Pos. Driver Manufacturer Team Best time
 Speed (mph)
1 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing 48.843 184.264
2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske 48.844 184.260
3 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske 48.849 184.241
4 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports 49.944 180.202
5 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 49.954 180.166
6 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 49.969 180.112
7 Kurt Busch Toyota 23XI Racing 50.055 179.802
8 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing 50.274 179.019
9 Erik Jones Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports 50.473 178.313
10 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing 50.529 178.116
11 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing 50.568 177.978
12 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 50.839 177.029
13 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports 50.914 176.769
14 Jacques Villeneuve Ford Team Hezeberg 50.930 176.713
15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing 50.949 176.647
16 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing 50.960 176.609
17 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing 51.033 176.356
18 Timmy Hill Ford MBM Motorsports 51.144 174.815

Day 1 Test Speeds (Practice 2)

Pos. Driver Manufacturer Team Best time
 Speed (mph)
1 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske 47.214 190.621
2 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske 47.215 190.617
3 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 48.004 187.484
4 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing 48.042 187.336
5 Kurt Busch Toyota 23XI Racing 48.210 186.683
6 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 48.334 186.204
7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing 48.380 186.027
8 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing 48.392 185.981
9 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports 48.401 185.947
10 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing 48.441 185.793
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 48.454 185.743
12 Jacques Villeneuve Ford Team Hezeberg 48.638 185.041
13 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing 49.138 183.158
14 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports 49.891 180.393
15 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing 50.447 178.405
16 Erik Jones Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports 50.481 178.285
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing 50.673 177.609
18 Timmy Hill Ford MBM Motorsports 51.144 175.974
