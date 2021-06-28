Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono
NASCAR Cup Interview

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"

By:

Jeff Gordon’s decision to leave the Fox Sports TV booth was never going to be about ‘if’ but ‘when.’

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"
Victory lane: Jeff Gordon and Rick Hendrick celebrate
NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Rick Hendrick and former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon
Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Jeff Gordon, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with Rick Hendrick

The NASCAR Hall of Fame driver has long held an equity stake in Hendrick Motorsports and when Fox’s half of the NASCAR season was complete each year, Gordon would turn his attention to working with HMS.

On Jan. 1, Gordon will formalize his role at Hendrick, becoming its vice chairman, making him the second-ranking team official to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick.

The decision to formalize the role following Fox’s 2021 broadcast season was all about timing, Gordon said.

Read Also:

“The culture that Rick has created and how he’s done that and how it impacts things far beyond just what I was doing as a driver, was interesting to me. So, each year, that ramped up more and more as I had pretty much half the season to dedicate my time to it,” Gordon said.

“The more I did that, whether it was coming to the track or being back at the shop on race day or just talking to the marketing department about sponsorship or talking to NASCAR about Next Gen or any business decisions that were going on there with other owners, I realized that this is where my true passion lies.

“I love the sport. I love racing. But the competition and being a partner with one of the best owners there will ever be in NASCAR, that’s really what I was getting excited about looking ahead.”

Gordon, 49, won four Cup Series championships and 93 races in his impressive career all with Hendrick Motorsports. He became an equity owner in HMS in the late 1990s and has played a role in much of the organization’s success, including the hiring of seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson.

In Gordon there is likely no one more in tune with HMS’ NASCAR success than Hendrick himself.

“From the very beginning (Fox) knew that I had an equity position at Hendrick and that one day this could be home,” Gordon said. “So, this is more about coming home for me.”

It’s certainly a great time for a homecoming.

Although Chase Elliott won the Cup Series title for Hendrick last season, the 2021 season has seen even more dominance by the organization.

Hendrick's current dominance

The four current Hendrick drivers – Kyle Larson (four), Alex Bowman (three), William Byron (one) and Elliott (one) – have combined to win nine of the season’s first 19 races.

Larson’s May 30 victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway gave Hendrick its 269th Cup Series win – breaking the record long held by Petty Enterprises.

Gordon said he sees his primary mission now as ensuring that level of success continues.

“As we move forward, it’s about just continuing to look at the business model and try to understand how we take care of our current partners and nurture those relationships and make sure that they’re excited about NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports,” he said.

“They certainly are right now, and we want to continue to see that grow. But also, what new partners can we potentially look at and bring in.

“There’s a lot of excitement in our organization right now. So, it makes a great time for me to get into this role.”

shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono

Previous article

Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

2
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo scores dominant win ahead of Vinales

3
Formula 1

Haas F1 boss Steiner presents ‘Mazespin’ gift to Mazepin

4
Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

5
Formula 1

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

4 h
Latest news
Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"
NAS

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"

24m
Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono

6 h
Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end
NAS

Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end

9 h
Hamlin frustrated "he can't see the checkered right now"
Video Inside
NAS

Hamlin frustrated "he can't see the checkered right now"

22 h
Bubba Wallace: Pocono top-five "shows what we can do"
Video Inside
NAS

Bubba Wallace: Pocono top-five "shows what we can do"

22 h
Latest videos
Kyle Larson reflects on second place at Pocono: ‘We’ll take it’ 01:29
NASCAR Cup
6 h

Kyle Larson reflects on second place at Pocono: ‘We’ll take it’

‘That’s tough’: Hamlin talks pitting coming to final lap 01:18
NASCAR Cup
22 h

‘That’s tough’: Hamlin talks pitting coming to final lap

Bubba Wallace on top five: ‘Today shows what we can do’ 01:06
NASCAR Cup
23 h

Bubba Wallace on top five: ‘Today shows what we can do’

Kyle Busch reacts to winning on fumes at Pocono Raceway 01:47
NASCAR Cup
23 h

Kyle Busch reacts to winning on fumes at Pocono Raceway

Final Laps: Kyle Busch runs Byron and Hamlin out of gas, wins Pocono 03:20
NASCAR Cup
Jun 27, 2021

Final Laps: Kyle Busch runs Byron and Hamlin out of gas, wins Pocono

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono Pocono II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono

Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end
NASCAR Cup

Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end

Hamlin frustrated "he can't see the checkered right now" Pocono II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin frustrated "he can't see the checkered right now"

Jeff Gordon More from
Jeff Gordon
Jeff Gordon: "To go into the Hall of Fame is kind of surreal"
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon: "To go into the Hall of Fame is kind of surreal"

Jeff Gordon leads 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon leads 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

Five most memorable NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Martinsville Martinsville
NASCAR Cup

Five most memorable NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Martinsville

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win Pocono I
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Trending Today

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo scores dominant win ahead of Vinales
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo scores dominant win ahead of Vinales

Haas F1 boss Steiner presents ‘Mazespin’ gift to Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 boss Steiner presents ‘Mazespin’ gift to Mazepin

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore
W Series W Series

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

Peter Brock Holden fetches $2.1 million at auction
Supercars Supercars

Peter Brock Holden fetches $2.1 million at auction

Former Bathurst 1000 backer makes TCR switch
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Former Bathurst 1000 backer makes TCR switch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"

Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono

Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end

Hamlin frustrated "he can't see the checkered right now"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin frustrated "he can't see the checkered right now"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.