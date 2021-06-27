Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win
NASCAR Cup / Pocono II Race report

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win

By:

With a shifter stuck in fourth gear and a car quickly running out of fuel, Kyle Busch survived to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

At one point in the race, Busch was dejected and ready to call it a day but he and his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing persevered, utilizing a fuel-mileage strategy that ultimately provided him his second win of the 2021 season.

 

“Yeah, stuck in fourth gear. About out of gas. Just saving, just riding, playing the strategy the best we could with what was given to us,” Busch said of his race. “Just can’t say enough about everybody on my team, everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota, TRD, all the work they’re putting in.

“Sometimes these races aren’t always won by the fastest car, but I felt we had the fastest car. Even though we were in the back and behind and having to come through and persevere through being stuck in fourth gear, no clutch, all that stuff. It’s all burned out. Nothing left.

“It was awesome today. Feels good.”

With five of 140 laps remaining, William Byron was leading, Denny Hamlin was second and Busch third – but all close on fuel.

With two laps remaining, the picture began to change dramatically as first Byron was forced to pit for fuel and Hamlin had to do the same with just over one lap remaining.

Kyle Busch inherited the lead and was able to coast to the checkered flag with a more than 8-second lead over Kyle Larson.

“I don’t even know how we ended up second,” said Larson, who started from the rear of the field because of using a backup car. “I was pretty slow after (running into Hamlin early in the race) then are team clicked.

“We were able to stretch it out until the end. Great effort by our team.”

Brad Keselowski, who made a late stop for a splash of fuel, ended up third, Kevin Harvick was fourth and Bubba Wallace finished fifth – his first top-10 of the season.

Completing the top-10 were Ryan Blaney, Saturday’s winner Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, about half of the field elected to pit but Byron stayed out and remained in the lead. Once Kyle Busch pit, a crew member jumped in his No 18 Toyota to try to fix his shifter.

On the restart on Lap 91, Byron was followed by Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott.

On Lap 93, Erik Jones fell off the pace and dropped debris on the track after receiving damage from Corey LaJoie on the previous restart.

Several teams, including Byron, elected to pit but Bell stayed out and inherited the lead. The race resumed on Lap 97 with Bell followed by Elliott and Bowman.

Bowman powered into the lead in Turn 1 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

On the restart, Ross Chastain and Bell made contact with Chastain, who was forced to pit with a flat tire. Bell followed down pit road the following lap after making additional contact with Elliott.

Elliott was forced to pit under green on Lap 101 with a flat right-front tire. He had to pit a second time on Lap 107 for another flat tire.

With 30 laps remaining in the race, Bowman was working furiously to hold off a challenge from Harvick as Keselowski ran third.

Harvick hit pit road on Lap 113 for his final stop and took fuel-only to make it to the finish.

Bowman headed to pit road on Lap 115, handing the lead over to Keselowski.

With 20 laps to go, Keselowski remained out front followed by Byron, Kurt Busch, Hamlin and Larson. The top four were all going to be close on fuel if they didn’t make another pit stop.

Keselowski was forced to pit for fuel on Lap 133, handing the lead over to Byron, whose lead over Hamlin was about 5 seconds as both were saving fuel.

With five laps to go, Byron’s lead over Hamlin remained about 2 seconds over Hamlin with Kyle Busch in third.

 

With two to go, Byron was forced to pit for fuel and Hamlin inherited the lead. Hamlin also was forced to pit for fuel with just over a lap remaining, turning the lead over to Kyle Busch.

Stage 2

Byron grabbed the lead after a round of green-flag pit stops and held off Hamlin to take the Stage 2 win.

Keselowski was third, Bell fourth and Elliott rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, much of the field pit but Keselowski stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the restart on Lap 36, Keselowski was followed by Blaney, Austin Dillon, Bell and Kyle Busch.

On Lap 46, Austin Dillon hit pit road and Keselowski and Blaney soon followed. They were all drivers that had stayed out during the stage break.

Kyle Busch inherited the lead on Lap 46 followed by Byron and Bell.

Blaney was forced to make a second pit stop under green for a loose wheel. He returned to the track in 34th and a lap down.

With 25 laps to go in the second stage, Kyle Busch held a small but steady lead over Byron. Bell ran third, 1.5 seconds behind the leader.

Byron, who was running second, hit pit road on Lap 65, among the first off a round of green-flag pit stops for tires and fuel to make it to the end of the stage.

Harvick, Daniel Suarez and Hamlin quickly followed suit.

Kyle Busch made his stop on Lap 74 but had a long stop as his No. 18 Toyota needed a push from his crew as his shifter got stuck in fourth gear.

 

Once the cycle of stops was completed, Byron moved into the lead on Lap 77.

With five laps to go, Byron had built up a 2.2-second lead over Keselowski while Hamlin had moved into third.

Stage 1

Martin Truex Jr. cruised to victory, taking the Stage 1 win over Aric Almirola by more than 6 seconds.

Keselowski was third, Blaney fourth and Wallace rounded out the top-five.

Chris Buescher started on the pole and led the way until Anthony Alfredo pounded the wall in Turn 3 on Lap 2 to place the race under caution.

The race resumed on Lap 7 with Buescher still in command followed by Michael McDowell and Bell.

McDowell moved quickly into the lead after the restart as Buescher washed up the track.

After several attempts, Truex finally got around McDowell to take the lead for the first time on Lap 14.

With five laps remaining in the first stage, Truex had built a 2.2-second lead over Bell with Almirola in third.

Hamlin decided to pit under green on Lap 26, leading a handful of drivers to make a stop prior to the end of the stage.

Cole Custer, Ryan Newman, Larson, Preece, Chastain, LaJoie and Alfredo all started from the rear of the field for moving to backup cars.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 140 2:26'49.797     30
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 140 2:26'58.451 8.654 8.654  
3 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 140 2:27'00.940 11.143 2.489 31
4 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 140 2:27'01.602 11.805 0.662  
5 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 140 2:27'04.225 14.428 2.623 3
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 140 2:27'05.076 15.279 0.851  
7 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 140 2:27'05.885 16.088 0.809 18
8 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 140 2:27'07.522 17.725 1.637  
9 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 140 2:27'08.659 18.862 1.137  
10 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 140 2:27'12.340 22.543 3.681  
11 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 140 2:27'14.989 25.192 2.649 19
12 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 140 2:27'16.076 26.279 1.087 22
13 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 140 2:27'16.679 26.882 0.603  
14 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 140 2:27'17.362 27.565 0.683 1
15 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 140 2:27'21.873 32.076 4.511  
16 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 140 2:27'22.694 32.897 0.821  
17 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 140 2:27'23.786 33.989 1.092 7
18 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 140 2:27'26.835 37.038 3.049  
19 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 140 2:27'27.160 37.363 0.325 6
20 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 140 2:27'30.420 40.623 3.260  
21 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 140 2:27'31.551 41.754 1.131  
22 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 140 2:27'34.628 44.831 3.077  
23 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 139 2:26'59.917 1 Lap 1 Lap  
24 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 139 2:27'04.601 1 Lap 4.684  
25 77 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 139 2:27'12.146 1 Lap 7.545  
26 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 139 2:27'19.324 1 Lap 7.178  
27 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 139 2:27'22.171 1 Lap 2.847  
28 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 139 2:27'33.486 1 Lap 11.315  
29 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 138 2:27'35.898 2 Laps 1 Lap  
30 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 137 2:27'41.338 3 Laps 1 Lap  
31 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 136 2:27'19.776 4 Laps 1 Lap  
32 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 135 2:27'03.779 5 Laps 1 Lap 3
33 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 135 2:27'23.629 5 Laps 19.850  
34 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 134 2:27'32.215 6 Laps 1 Lap  
35 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 132 2:27'19.490 8 Laps 2 Laps  
36 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 122 2:14'08.243 18 Laps 10 Laps  
37 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 113 2:11'26.694 27 Laps 9 Laps  
38 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 111 2:00'45.288 29 Laps 2 Laps  
shares
comments

Related video

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win

Previous article

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win
Load comments

Trending

1
Moto2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2

11 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen beats Hamilton

4 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

4
Formula 1

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement

8 h
5
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Latest news
Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win

3m
Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win
Misc

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win

4 h
Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win

23 h
Bowman wins Pocono in dramatic finish as Larson blows tire
Video Inside
NAS

Bowman wins Pocono in dramatic finish as Larson blows tire

Jun 26, 2021
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84
NAS

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84

Jun 25, 2021
Latest videos
Final Laps: Kyle Busch runs Byron and Hamlin out of gas, wins Pocono 03:20
NASCAR Cup
5m

Final Laps: Kyle Busch runs Byron and Hamlin out of gas, wins Pocono

Shocker on final lap: Bowman takes advantage of Larson’s misfortune 01:14
NASCAR Cup
Jun 26, 2021

Shocker on final lap: Bowman takes advantage of Larson’s misfortune

Alex Bowman after unbelievable Pocono win: ‘I’ll take it’ 01:42
NASCAR Cup
Jun 26, 2021

Alex Bowman after unbelievable Pocono win: ‘I’ll take it’

Kyle Larson still in disbelief after Pocono finish 01:54
NASCAR Cup
Jun 26, 2021

Kyle Larson still in disbelief after Pocono finish

Preview Show: Double the races, double the fun at Pocono Raceway 02:43
NASCAR Cup
Jun 26, 2021

Preview Show: Double the races, double the fun at Pocono Raceway

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Austin Cindric holds off Ty Gibbs for Pocono Xfinity win Pocono
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric holds off Ty Gibbs for Pocono Xfinity win

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win Pocono I
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win

Bowman wins Pocono in dramatic finish as Larson blows tire Pocono I
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bowman wins Pocono in dramatic finish as Larson blows tire

Trending Today

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2
Moto2 Moto2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen beats Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen beats Hamilton

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell rues "typical" bad luck after Styrian GP retirement

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Vinales says leaving Yamaha "an option" but denies Aprilia links
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales says leaving Yamaha "an option" but denies Aprilia links

Wolff: F1 title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

Ilmor on standby to help with Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars

Ilmor on standby to help with Gen3 Supercars engines

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win
General General

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win

Bowman wins Pocono in dramatic finish as Larson blows tire
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bowman wins Pocono in dramatic finish as Larson blows tire

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.