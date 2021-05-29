Tickets Subscribe
Austin Dillon and Chevrolet lead Coke 600 practice
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte Qualifying report

Kyle Larson wins Coke 600 pole as Chevys dominate

By:

Chevrolet continued its dominance leading up to the Coca-Cola 600 with Kyle Larson winning the pole and the manufacturer sweeping the top four starting positions.

Larson was among the last five cars to attempt a qualifying lap and bolted to the top with an average lap speed of 180.282 mph.

“A little surprised by it, but happy,” Larson said. “This is a tough place to pass after watching last year’s race.

“Good to be up front, hopefully we can stay there all race long.”

The pole is Larson’s first of the 2021 season and ninth of his career. His most recent pole came in the 2019 season at Sonoma, Calif.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ended up second (180.240 mph), and Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott (180.186 mph) and William Byron (180.180 mph) were third and fourth, respectively. Kevin Harvick ended up fifth (180.042 mph).

Completing the top-10 were Austin Dillon – who was fastest in practice on Friday, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.

“Yesterday was closer to what we’ll see in race time, which was nice,” Dillon said. “Guessing on qualifying is tough because you’re trying to run open.”

In all, all four Hendrick drivers qualified in the top seven and Chevys claimed eight of the top-10 starting positions.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 29.953     180.282
2 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 1 29.960 0.007 0.007 180.240
3 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 29.969 0.016 0.009 180.186
4 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 29.970 0.017 0.001 180.180
5 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 1 29.993 0.040 0.023 180.042
6 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 30.029 0.076 0.036 179.826
7 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 30.045 0.092 0.016 179.730
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 30.064 0.111 0.019 179.617
9 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 30.069 0.116 0.005 179.587
10 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 30.072 0.119 0.003 179.569
11 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 1 30.090 0.137 0.018 179.462
12 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 30.090 0.137 0.000 179.462
13 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 1 30.111 0.158 0.021 179.336
14 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 30.112 0.159 0.001 179.330
15 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 30.143 0.190 0.031 179.146
16 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 30.146 0.193 0.003 179.128
17 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 30.159 0.206 0.013 179.051
18 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 30.207 0.254 0.048 178.767
19 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 30.231 0.278 0.024 178.625
20 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 30.241 0.288 0.010 178.566
21 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 1 30.270 0.317 0.029 178.394
22 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 1 30.274 0.321 0.004 178.371
23 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1 30.298 0.345 0.024 178.230
24 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 30.323 0.370 0.025 178.083
25 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 1 30.325 0.372 0.002 178.071
26 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 1 30.330 0.377 0.005 178.042
27 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 1 30.336 0.383 0.006 178.006
28 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 1 30.402 0.449 0.066 177.620
29 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 1 30.415 0.462 0.013 177.544
30 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 30.708 0.755 0.293 175.850
31 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 1 30.834 0.881 0.126 175.131
32 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 1 30.939 0.986 0.105 174.537
33 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 1 30.952 0.999 0.013 174.464
34 53 United States Cody Ware Ford 1 30.971 1.018 0.019 174.357
35 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 1 31.493 1.540 0.522 171.467
36 51 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 1 31.499 1.546 0.006 171.434
37 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 1 31.569 1.616 0.070 171.054
38 66 United States David Starr Ford 1 33.071 3.118 1.502 163.285
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte
Author Jim Utter

