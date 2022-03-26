Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / COTA Results

NASCAR Cup at COTA qualifying results: Blaney takes pole

The grid has been set for the NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney will start from pole position with Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez alongside. This will be Blaney's eighth career pole and his second of the 2022 season.

This will be Suarez's fourth front row start of his career and his first since September, 2019. There was just 0.026s between the two drivers on the time charts.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 2'12.343     92.759
2 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 3 2'12.369 0.026 0.026 92.741
3 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 2 2'12.471 0.128 0.102 92.669
4 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 3 2'12.552 0.209 0.081 92.613
5 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 2'12.656 0.313 0.104 92.540
6 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 2'12.892 0.549 0.236 92.376
7 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 2'12.912 0.569 0.020 92.362
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 2'13.051 0.708 0.139 92.265
9 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 2 2'13.566 1.223 0.515 91.910
10 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 2 2'13.940 1.597 0.374 91.653

Group A qualifying results

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1 2'11.832     93.119
2 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 4 2'11.935 0.103 0.103 93.046
3 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 4 2'12.250 0.418 0.315 92.824
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 3 2'12.490 0.658 0.240 92.656
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 3 2'12.632 0.800 0.142 92.557
6 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 4 2'12.669 0.837 0.037 92.531
7 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 2'12.698 0.866 0.029 92.511
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 3 2'12.698 0.866 0.000 92.511
9 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 3 2'12.782 0.950 0.084 92.452
10 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 4 2'12.790 0.958 0.008 92.447
11 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 3 2'12.994 1.162 0.204 92.305
12 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 4 2'13.164 1.332 0.170 92.187
13 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 1 2'13.297 1.465 0.133 92.095
14 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 2 2'13.682 1.850 0.385 91.830
15 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 3 2'14.149 2.317 0.467 91.510
16 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 3 2'14.324 2.492 0.175 91.391
17 50 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 3 2'14.476 2.644 0.152 91.288
18 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 3 2'15.584 3.752 1.108 90.542
19 15 United States Joey Hand Ford      

Group B qualifying results

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 2'11.787     93.150
2 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 2'12.276 0.489 0.489 92.806
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 3 2'12.410 0.623 0.134 92.712
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 2'12.538 0.751 0.128 92.622
5 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 3 2'12.777 0.990 0.239 92.456
6 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 3 2'12.801 1.014 0.024 92.439
7 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 3 2'13.263 1.476 0.462 92.119
8 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 3 2'13.352 1.565 0.089 92.057
9 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 3 2'13.356 1.569 0.004 92.054
10 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 4 2'13.922 2.135 0.566 91.665
11 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 3 2'14.137 2.350 0.215 91.518
12 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 3 2'14.164 2.377 0.027 91.500
13 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 3 2'14.255 2.468 0.091 91.438
14 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 3 2'14.411 2.624 0.156 91.332
15 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 3 2'14.492 2.705 0.081 91.277
16 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 4 2'14.531 2.744 0.039 91.250
17 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 3 2'15.307 3.520 0.776 90.727
18 27 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 3 2'15.660 3.873 0.353 90.491
19 66 United States Boris Said Ford 3 2'18.038 6.251 2.378 88.932
20 78 United States Andy Lally Ford        
