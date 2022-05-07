Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Austin Cindric tops Cup practice; Chase Elliott wrecks Next / Joey Logano tops Kyle Larson for Cup pole at Darlington
NASCAR Cup / Darlington News

NASCAR Cup Darlington qualifying results: Logano on pole

The starting lineup has been set for NASCAR's throwback race at Darlington.

NASCAR Cup Darlington qualifying results: Logano on pole

Joey Logano rebounded from a difficult weekend at Dover to take pole position for Team Penske at Darlington Raceway. It will be his 23rd career pole and his first since June, 2019 at Michigan.

Logano lapped the track in 28.805 seconds, averaging 170.720mph. Kyle Larson will start alongside on the front row.

Although several drivers had encounters with the wall, which is to be expected at the the track 'too tough to tame,' there were no serious incidents.

Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, and BJ McLeod did not set a time.

Read Also:

Top-10 Starters

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 28.805     170.720
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 28.887 0.082 0.082 170.236
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 28.958 0.153 0.071 169.818
4 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 29.048 0.243 0.090 169.292
5 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 29.061 0.256 0.013 169.216
6 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 1 29.077 0.272 0.016 169.123
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 29.106 0.301 0.029 168.955
8 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 29.126 0.321 0.020 168.839
9 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 29.161 0.356 0.035 168.636
10 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 29.193 0.388 0.032 168.451

Round 1 - Group A Results

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 28.994     169.608
2 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 29.089 0.095 0.095 169.054
3 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 29.121 0.127 0.032 168.868
4 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 29.209 0.215 0.088 168.359
5 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 29.218 0.224 0.009 168.307
6 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 29.343 0.349 0.125 167.590
7 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 29.349 0.355 0.006 167.556
8 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 29.384 0.390 0.035 167.356
9 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1 29.411 0.417 0.027 167.203
10 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 1 29.481 0.487 0.070 166.806
11 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 1 29.555 0.561 0.074 166.388
12 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1 29.661 0.667 0.106 165.793
13 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 29.662 0.668 0.001 165.788
14 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 1 29.838 0.844 0.176 164.810
15 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 1 30.191 1.197 0.353 162.883
16 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 1 30.367 1.373 0.176 161.939
17 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford          
18 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford        

Round 1 - Group B Results

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 28.736     171.130
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 28.838 0.102 0.102 170.525
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 28.991 0.255 0.153 169.625
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 29.057 0.321 0.066 169.240
5 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 1 29.108 0.372 0.051 168.943
6 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 29.125 0.389 0.017 168.845
7 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 1 29.146 0.410 0.021 168.723
8 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 1 29.153 0.417 0.007 168.682
9 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 29.198 0.462 0.045 168.422
10 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 29.221 0.485 0.023 168.290
11 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 1 29.359 0.623 0.138 167.499
12 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 29.381 0.645 0.022 167.373
13 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 29.431 0.695 0.050 167.089
14 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 1 29.437 0.701 0.006 167.055
15 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 1 29.475 0.739 0.038 166.840
16 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 1 29.599 0.863 0.124 166.141
17 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 1 30.054 1.318 0.455 163.625
18 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet        
shares
comments

Related video

Austin Cindric tops Cup practice; Chase Elliott wrecks
Previous article

Austin Cindric tops Cup practice; Chase Elliott wrecks
Next article

Joey Logano tops Kyle Larson for Cup pole at Darlington

Joey Logano tops Kyle Larson for Cup pole at Darlington
Load comments

Latest news

Joey Logano tops Kyle Larson for Cup pole at Darlington
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano tops Kyle Larson for Cup pole at Darlington

NASCAR Cup Darlington qualifying results: Logano on pole
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Darlington qualifying results: Logano on pole

Austin Cindric tops Cup practice; Chase Elliott wrecks
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Cindric tops Cup practice; Chase Elliott wrecks

William Byron: NASCAR "going through a change for the better"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron: NASCAR "going through a change for the better"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.