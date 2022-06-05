Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Gateway News

NASCAR Cup Gateway race results: Logano wins

Joey Logano defeated Kyle Busch in NASCAR overtime at WWT Raceway, capturing his second win of the 2022 season.

NASCAR Cup Gateway race results: Logano wins

It was Logano's 29th career win, with Kyle Busch and brother Kurt Busch rounded out the top-three.

The race was slowed by ten cautions and saw 12 lead changes between nine different drivers.

All eyes were on Ross Chastain for most of the race as he got into it with Denny Hamlin and later Chase Elliott. Both drivers retaliated.

Stage 1 was won by Austin Cindric while Kurt Busch took the Stage 2 win.


Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 245 3:07'33.447     22   44  
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 245 3:07'34.102 0.655 0.655 66   46  
3 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 245 3:07'34.360 0.913 0.258 12   44  
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 245 3:07'34.384 0.937 0.024 12   43  
5 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 245 3:07'34.922 1.475 0.538     43  
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 245 3:07'35.304 1.857 0.382 42   40  
7 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 245 3:07'35.464 2.017 0.160 4   32  
8 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 245 3:07'35.481 2.034 0.017     35  
9 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 245 3:07'35.566 2.119 0.085     34  
10 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 245 3:07'35.623 2.176 0.057        
11 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 245 3:07'35.764 2.317 0.141 26   36  
12 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 245 3:07'35.924 2.477 0.160     32  
13 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 245 3:07'36.021 2.574 0.097     24  
14 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 245 3:07'36.196 2.749 0.175     23  
15 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 245 3:07'36.306 2.859 0.110     22  
16 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 245 3:07'36.331 2.884 0.025     29  
17 17 Zane Smith Ford 245 3:07'36.436 2.989 0.105        
18 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 245 3:07'36.648 3.201 0.212 34   19  
19 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 245 3:07'36.671 3.224 0.023     18  
20 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 245 3:07'36.832 3.385 0.161     17  
21 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 245 3:07'36.840 3.393 0.008     18  
22 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 245 3:07'36.952 3.505 0.112     15  
23 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 245 3:07'37.115 3.668 0.163     18  
24 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 245 3:07'37.131 3.684 0.016 27   13  
25 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 245 3:07'37.265 3.818 0.134     12  
26 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 245 3:07'37.449 4.002 0.184     11  
27 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 245 3:07'37.490 4.043 0.041     10  
28 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 245 3:07'37.858 4.411 0.368        
29 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 245 3:07'38.522 5.075 0.664     11  
30 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 245 3:07'38.782 5.335 0.260     7  
31 15 United States Parker Kligerman Ford 245 3:07'39.166 5.719 0.384        
32 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 241 3:07'42.100 4 Laps 4 Laps     5  
33 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 235 2:55'58.358 10 Laps 6 Laps   Accident 4  
34 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 234 3:07'39.756 11 Laps 1 Lap     10  
35 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 166 2:03'45.592 79 Laps 68 Laps   Power steering 2  
36 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 72 51'25.618 173 Laps 94 Laps   Engine 1
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
