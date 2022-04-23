NASCAR Cup Talladega qualifying results: Bell on pole

The Toyota looked very strong in both rounds of qualifying. All six TRD-powered cars qualified inside the top-12 with five of them making the final round.

Christopher Bell claimed pole position for his second career pole, beating out teammate Martin Truex Jr. by 0.081s. His other pole came earlier this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There were no incidents. All cars with the exception of the No. 77 car driven by Landon Cassill put down a qualifying time.

