Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Cup Talladega qualifying results: Bell on pole
NASCAR Cup / Talladega Qualifying report

Bell takes Cup pole at Talladega as JGR sweeps front row

Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing swept the front row in qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Jim Utter
By:

After dominating the first round of Saturday’s qualifying session, Martin Truex Jr. moved to the top of speed chart with one of 10 cars remaining in Round 2.

Christopher Bell, his JGR teammate, edged Truex with an average lap speed of 180.929 mph to win the pole, the second of his career. His first came earlier this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"That was all my crew guys," Bell said. "I am very thankful to be in the position I am, driving the No. 20 Camry and we have a great team. This one is really big.

"Even from the first round to the second round, I could tell that my RPMs picked up really big going down the back straightaway. They were pretty big going down the flat straightaway. I don't know if (the wind) was an advantage to me. It definitely did not hurt.

"It's a pretty big stat for TRD to get a superspeedway pole."

Truex came in at 180.652 mph, while Daniel Hemric was third in a Chevrolet, Daniel Suarez was fourth and Kyle Larson ended up fifth.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

The top Ford qualifier was Joey Logano, who will line up 13th.

Read Also:

Round 1

Toyota drivers led the way in the first round of qualifying, sweeping the top four positions.

Bell posted the fastest average lap speed (180.163 mph) followed by his JGR teammate Truex (179.905 mph) and 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch (179.763 mph).

Kurt Busch’s teammate, Wallace, ended up fourth and Suarez was fifth in a Chevrolet.

Also advancing to the final round were Larson, Hamlin, Byron, Hemric and Reddick.

Among those failing to advance were Kyle Busch, all three Team Penske cars – Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric – and all four Stewart-Haas Racing cars – Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer and Aric Almirola.

On Friday, the No. 77 Chevrolet of Landon Cassill failed pre-qualifying inspection three times. The team lost pit selection and was not permitted to qualify on Saturday.

In addition, Cassill will have to serve a pass-through penalty at the first opportunity after taking the green flag in Sunday’s race. The team’s car chief, JR Norris was also ejected from the track.

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Cup Talladega qualifying results: Bell on pole
Previous article

NASCAR Cup Talladega qualifying results: Bell on pole
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Jeffrey Earnhardt puts No. 3 on the Xfinity pole at Talladega Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Jeffrey Earnhardt puts No. 3 on the Xfinity pole at Talladega

'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots Talladega
NASCAR Cup

'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Bell takes Cup pole at Talladega as JGR sweeps front row
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bell takes Cup pole at Talladega as JGR sweeps front row

NASCAR Cup Talladega qualifying results: Bell on pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Talladega qualifying results: Bell on pole

NASCAR Cup Talladega schedule, entry list and how to watch
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Talladega schedule, entry list and how to watch

'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.