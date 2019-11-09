NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace fined by NASCAR for intentional spin

shares
comments
Bubba Wallace fined by NASCAR for intentional spin
By:
Nov 9, 2019, 5:08 PM

NASCAR on Saturday severely penalized driver Bubba Wallace after he admitted in an interview he intentionally caused a caution in last weekend’s race at Texas.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Covert Auto Group, Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cat Dozers
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Covert Auto Group
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Covert Auto Group
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Covert Auto Group
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction

Wallace was fined $50,000 and docked 50 driver points on Saturday for intentionally causing a caution which in turn manipulated the outcome of a race.

His penalty came after he admitted the infraction – which had been debated by fans and drivers since last Sunday – in an interview Friday at ISM Raceway near Phoenix with NBC Sports' Dustin Long:

 

Fellow Cup series driver Kyle Larson – who said his race was adversely affected by Wallace’s spin to bring out a caution – said his team had asked to examine the data from Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet which he said showed Wallace spun intentionally.

Asked about Larson’s comments on Friday, Wallace said, “I’m not the only one to do it.”

Read Also:

Wallace went on to say he was not worried about any repercussions from his admission “until they (NASCAR) do anything.”

NASCAR’s penalties came less than less than 24 hours later. A NASCAR spokesman confirmed it was Wallace’s admission – and not data from his car – that triggered its penalty.

NASCAR officials will also provide additional warnings about intentional cautions in pre-race drivers meetings today (Xfinity Series) and Sunday (Cup Series) at Phoenix.

In a statement released Saturday morning, Richard Petty Motorsports said Wallace would not appeal the penalty.

“Our team met with NASCAR officials this morning to discuss Bubba Wallace’s post-practice comments on Friday concerning an on-track incident which occurred at Texas Motor Speedway,” Philippe Lopez, RPM’s director of competition said.

“We fully understand NASCAR's position and expectations of its competitors. NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events and we do not need to make the task more challenging. 

“Wallace will not appeal the penalty, and will direct his immediate focus to this weekend's event at the ISM Raceway.”

Asked about the penalty prior to Saturday's qualifying, Wallace said, "We're moving on. This is a really good track for us. A good car, a good-looking car so I'm excited. I look forward to seeing what we can do today, we usually struggle in qualifying.

"It doesn't affect me at all. We're still a bunch of nut cases that like to have a lot of fun on and off the race track. We'll go out and do our best."

Asked if it would change how he deals with flat tires, Wallace said, "The only one that can make that call is me driving when you have a flat tire. It's pretty tough to hang on to."

Told $50,000 was a lot of money, Wallace said, "Indy paid well."

Next article
Chase Elliott fastest in final Cup practice at Phoenix

Previous article

Chase Elliott fastest in final Cup practice at Phoenix

Next article

Kyle Busch tops Logano for Phoenix pole

Kyle Busch tops Logano for Phoenix pole
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

1h
2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

4
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NAS

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
NAS

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
NAS

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.