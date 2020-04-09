Nelson Piquet Jr. says NASCAR return possible

After his F1 career, Nelson Piquet Jr. found haven in one of the most competitive series in the world, NASCAR. There were three complete seasons, two in the Truck Series and one in the Xfinity Series, in addition to other sporadic races, including one in the Cup Series, in Watkins Glen 2014.

Altogether there were three victories in the national divisions, in addition to the expectation of the fans for a possible return.

At the beginning of the year, Piquet admitted that he was in negotiation with one of the Truck Series teams for 2020, without revealing the team's name, nor for how many races. In an exclusive interview to Motorsport.com, the son of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet revealed the reasons why he likes the series so much.