Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / McLaren management plans fluid, Kyle Busch is Indy 500 target Next / Brad Keselowski takes pole position for RFK at Texas
NASCAR Cup / Texas II Practice report

RCR drivers top NASCAR Cup practice at Texas

Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
RCR drivers top NASCAR Cup practice at Texas

Group A

Tyler Reddick, who was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend, topped the speed charts among Group A drivers at 187.526mph.

Joey Logano, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-five. Christopher Bell was the lowest playoff driver on the speed charts in this group, ranking tenth of the 18 drivers who had put down a time.

While Logano led the way in five and ten-lap averages, it was Reddick who led the 15 and 20-lap averages. Reddick also ran the most laps at 27.

Playoff driver Denny Hamlin complained of a "disconnect" between the two ends of the race track, explaining that he was tight through Turns 1 and 2 but fighting a loose condition in Turns 3 and 4. He was not alone in that struggle.

With just a few minutes remaining in the first group, Cody Ware drifted up the track and spun sideways. The car slid down the backstretch and slammed the inside wall, forcing a red flag.

NASCAR added three additional minutes of practice after to the stoppage. However, when the session went back green, Jones immediately spun after getting too high in Turn 4. He managed to avoid making any wall contact. "I think I'll just run the bottom in qualifying," he radioed afterwards.

Group B

It was Reddick's teammate Austin Dillon jumping to the top of the leaderboard in the second half of the session. Not only did he lead all Group B drivers, but he even eclipsed Reddick's time by 0.018s, lapping the speedway at 187.643mph.

He was followed by Alex Bowman, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Harrison Burton.

Bowman led the five and ten-lap averages, while his teammate Byron put up the best 15-lap average.

Austin Cindric was the lowest playoff driver in Group B, ranking 13th of the 18 drivers.

There were no incidents and zero stoppages during the second half of practice.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren management plans fluid, Kyle Busch is Indy 500 target
Previous article

McLaren management plans fluid, Kyle Busch is Indy 500 target
Next article

Brad Keselowski takes pole position for RFK at Texas

Brad Keselowski takes pole position for RFK at Texas
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron Texas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron

Reddick wins Texas Cup race plagued by tire failures Texas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Reddick wins Texas Cup race plagued by tire failures

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Van Gisbergen begins NASCAR talks
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen begins NASCAR talks

Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen has begun talks with Trackhouse Racing about a one-off NASCAR Cup Series start.

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron

Denny Hamlin and William Byron collided under both green and under yellow-flag conditions during Sunday's wild NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Reddick wins Texas Cup race plagued by tire failures
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reddick wins Texas Cup race plagued by tire failures

Tyler Reddick survived a chaotic 500-miler at Texas Motor Speedway, taking victory.

Playoff stars Elliott, Bell suffer Texas NASCAR Cup wrecks
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Playoff stars Elliott, Bell suffer Texas NASCAR Cup wrecks

NASCAR Cup Series playoff contenders Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell suffered wrecks caused by blown tires in Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.