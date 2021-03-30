Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing

By:

Daniel Suarez and the all-new Trackhouse Racing team continue to impress this season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing

After just missing out on a top-ten last weekend, Suarez came back even better at the Bristol Dirt Track.

The No. 99 team led 58 laps and nearly won the second stage. Ultimately, they finished fourth in Suarez's first top-five finish since Texas, 2019. What made Suarez's run even more impressive was his lack of experience on dirt.

"I want to be very honest with you, I love racing at Bristol. Is one of my favorite racetracks. When they announced we're going to be coming here with dirt in one of the races, I wasn't too sure about it because I never been on dirt in my life. In Mexico, we don't have ovals in dirt, at least as I know," Suarez admitted.

"Honestly, I am just very, very proud of my team that they brought a very fast car and I was able to learn as I went. It was a challenge. Last probably five days ago was my first time ever on a dirt car. It was a lot of fun. I really enjoy a lot. I enjoy a lot, as well, the entire weekend. Overall I felt that we're very close. That always bring a smile to my face. But it wasn't close enough. So we have to keep working. Now I'm excited actually that we're going to come back next year with another shot to race and compete for the win in Bristol on dirt."

Read Also:

Suarez sits 20th in the championship standings after Sunday's race as NASCAR now heads into the Easter break. The Monterrey, Mexico native believes the team will only get stronger after turning a lot of heads over the past two races.

"It's the second week in a row that we've been running strong," he said. "I don't see this as, okay, we run good because we're on dirt. I feel like everyone at Trackhouse Racing has done an incredible job to work hard on these cars, get them better. Really a lot of support from RCR, engines and chassis and everything. I feel like we still a long ways to go from where we want to be, but we're heading the right direction.

"Hopefully we can compete in the top 10, top 5 like we've been doing the last couple weeks on a weekly basis. Eventually we're going to get a trophy."

Suarez explained that the track work done at the conclusion of Stage 2 adversely affected his race car as he fell to the backend of the top-five, which is why he was no longer able to challenge for the race lead in the closing laps.

"Unfortunately I was one of those that lost the balance a little bit," he explained. "For some reason, my rear grip wasn't the same. I felt that my car was capable to challenge for the race lead before that."

With Travis Mack on the pit box and another good track ahead for Suarez at Martinsville, there's no reason not to keep an eye on this impressive new race team. With performances like this, they could even find their way into the playoffs in their debut season.

"I definitely believe that this team is very good and we just keep getting better and better," asserted Suarez. "I'm just very excited and happy to be back racing with these guys."

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

Previous article

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

6h
2
NASCAR Cup

Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing

10min
3
IndyCar

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

25min
4
Supercars

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return

1h
5
SCCA

Reece White named to public relations post

Latest news
Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing
NAS

Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing

10m
Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
Video Inside
NAS

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

1h
Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win
Video Inside
NAS

Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win

2h
Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol
NAS

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

4h
Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday
Video Inside
NAS

Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday

Mar 28, 2021
Latest videos
Stenhouse drives to second-place finish on Bristol dirt 08:50:52
NASCAR Cup
2h

Stenhouse drives to second-place finish on Bristol dirt

Logano holds off a charging Hamlin to win inaugural Bristol Dirt Race 08:50:53
NASCAR Cup
2h

Logano holds off a charging Hamlin to win inaugural Bristol Dirt Race

Logano: ‘Bristol on dirt! This is incredible!’ 08:50:54
NASCAR Cup
2h

Logano: ‘Bristol on dirt! This is incredible!’

Run it back: 2022 Bristol race to be held on dirt again 08:50:51
NASCAR Cup
2h

Run it back: 2022 Bristol race to be held on dirt again

Cup, Truck Series races on Bristol dirt moved to Monday 08:50:12
NASCAR Cup
Mar 28, 2021

Cup, Truck Series races on Bristol dirt moved to Monday

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol Bristol
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Extreme E explains decision to launch in Saudi Arabia
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Extreme E explains decision to launch in Saudi Arabia

Supercars facing fresh border threat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars facing fresh border threat

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

Qatar MotoGP: Vinales passes Ducati quartet to win
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Qatar MotoGP: Vinales passes Ducati quartet to win

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut

Kevin Magnussen moves into IMSA for 2021 with Ganassi
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kevin Magnussen moves into IMSA for 2021 with Ganassi

Verstappen "preferred" time penalty to letting Hamilton past
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "preferred" time penalty to letting Hamilton past

Latest news

Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.