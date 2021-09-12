Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond
NASCAR Cup / Richmond II Race report

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race

By:

Martin Truex Jr. started Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond with a penalty but ended it in Victory Lane.

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race

Truex, who was penalized by NASCAR for jumping the start of the race and ended up last in the running order, grabbed control of the race in the stage and never looked back.

Truex emerged as the leader following a round of green-flag pit stops on Lap 350 of 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and held off his Joe Gibbs Racing Denny Hamlin by 1.417 seconds to earn his fourth win of the 2021 season.

 

The win sends Truex into the Round of 12 of the playoffs regardless of his performance in next weekend’s race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. It’s also the 31st win of his career.

“It’s a big day. It’s an important day in our history,” Truex said of his victory coming on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. “I think all of us here – yeah, we’re proud to win, and this car is amazing and there’s so many people to thank.

“But what a day to win on. It reminds you of the honor and the privilege it is to get to come out here and do this. All these great fans that come out here, we couldn’t do any of these kind of things without the men and women that take care of us and all the first responders, police officers, firefighters, the military, you name it.”

Asked about the effect his penalty to start the race, Truex said, “That was frustrating; I’m not going to lie. But I knew we’d have a good enough car to overcome it. It felt pretty good the first couple laps.

“Just one of those things; you’ve got to put it out of your mind and you’ve got to go race, and we knew there was a lot on the line tonight. Very happy to get to do this and go to Bristol without any worries next week is always fun.”

Christopher Bell finished third to complete a 1-2-3 sweep by JGR, Chase Elliott was fourth and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Hamlin the first off pit road. Chastain was penalized for speeding during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 245, Hamlin was followed by Truex, Kyle Busch and Larson, who clinched a spot in the Round of 12 of the playoffs based on his stage points earned already in the race.

Bubba Wallace wrecked in Turn 1 on Lap 250 to bring out the caution. The lead-lap cars remained on the track and Hamlin continued to lead the way when the race returned to green on Lap 255.

Truex finally got around Hamlin on Lap 269 to take the lead for just the second time in the race. Hamlin dropped to second while Bell ran third.

On Lap 293, another round of green-flag pit stops got underway with Harvick among the first to hit pit road.

Michael McDowell was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to serve a pass-through penalty and received another speeding penalty while serving his penalty.

Once the cycle of stops was complete, Chastain emerged as the leader on Lap 302 while Kyle Busch ran second and Truex third.

On Lap 306, Kyle Busch got around Chastain to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 75 to go, Kyle Busch held a 2-second advantage over Truex as Hamlin ran third and Elliott moved into fourth.

On Lap 345, Chastain kicked off a final round of green-flag pit stops to take fresh tires and make up speed on the track.

Kyle Busch was penalized during his stop for speeding on pit road and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Once the cycle of stops was completed, Truex moved into the lead on Lap 350.

With 20 laps remaining, Truex’s lead over Hamlin was nearly five seconds. Bell was third, Elliott fourth and Logano fifth.

Stage 2

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all lead-lap cars pit with Hamlin the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 89, Hamlin was followed by Elliott, Logano and Larson.

Elliott got around Hamlin on Lap 91 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

On Lap 131, a round of green-flag pit stops began as teams got new tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the stage.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 138, Hamlin had returned to the lead with Elliott in second, Chastain third and Logano fourth.

Elliott went three-wide with Hamlin and Suarez on Lap 162 and came out with the lead.

On Lap 178, Hamlin ran down Elliott and passed him back for the lead, only to drop to pit road two laps later as a second round of green-flag pit stops was underway.

When Elliott made his stop, he came in long in his pit stop but did not go over the line. Elliott, however, backed up, which tore up the jack that had already been placed in his car. The long stop put Elliott far back in the field when he returned to the track.

 

Hamlin cycled back to the lead on Lap 187 with Kyle Busch in second and Truex third. Elliott ran 15th.

With 30 laps remaining in the stage, Hamlin had built up a 2.5-second lead over Kyle Busch as Truex ran third, 3.6 seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 216, Hamlin put Elliott one lap down and leaving 14 cars on the lead lap.

With 10 laps to go, Kyle Busch had closed to within 1.3 seconds of Hamlin as Truex remained third.

With four laps remaining, Hamlin put Byron a lap down, leaving 12 cars on the lead lap.

Stage 1

Hamlin led 76 of 80 laps on his way to a dominating Stage 1 victory over Elliott, who edged Logano for second on the final lap.

Larson was fourth and Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Truex started in the pole position and appeared to lead the first lap but was penalized for jumping the start, which handed the lead over to Hamlin.

Truex had to serve a pass-through penalty and came out in 37th.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 31 to allow teams to check tire wear. All lead-lap cars elected to pit with Kurt Busch the first off pit road. Kyle Busch was penalized for equipment interference and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 37, Kurt Busch was followed by Hamlin, Logano, Harvick and Blaney.

Hamlin quickly regained the lead on the restart.

On Lap 41, Kurt Busch’s left-rear tire went down, which sent him around and hard into the wall to bring out a caution and caused an early-end to his race.

 

Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track and Hamlin led the way on the restart on Lap 48.

With 25 laps remaining in the first stage, Hamlin had built up a 1.2-second lead over Blaney while Logano ran third.

With 10 laps to go, Hamlin remained out front but Logano had moved to second and Elliott was closing fast in third.

Larson and Cole Custer both had to restart the race from the rear of the field after their respective cars failed pre-race inspection multiple times.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 400 3:03'06.698     80
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 3:03'08.115 1.417 1.417 197
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 400 3:03'19.614 12.916 11.499 10
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 400 3:03'23.323 16.625 3.709 58
5 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 400 3:03'25.589 18.891 2.266  
6 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 400 3:03'28.651 21.953 3.062 8
7 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 400 3:03'29.626 22.928 0.975 4
8 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 400 3:03'29.920 23.222 0.294  
9 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 400 3:03'30.548 23.850 0.628 39
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 399 3:03'16.231 1 Lap 1 Lap  
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 399 3:03'16.635 1 Lap 0.404  
12 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 399 3:03'18.141 1 Lap 1.506  
13 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 399 3:03'21.574 1 Lap 3.433  
14 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 399 3:03'31.461 1 Lap 9.887  
15 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 398 3:03'12.576 2 Laps 1 Lap  
16 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 398 3:03'14.590 2 Laps 2.014  
17 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 398 3:03'18.516 2 Laps 3.926  
18 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 398 3:03'18.597 2 Laps 0.081  
19 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 398 3:03'23.752 2 Laps 5.155  
20 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 398 3:03'26.970 2 Laps 3.218  
21 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 398 3:03'27.598 2 Laps 0.628  
22 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 397 3:03'09.230 3 Laps 1 Lap  
23 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 397 3:03'11.976 3 Laps 2.746  
24 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 396 3:03'12.283 4 Laps 1 Lap  
25 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 396 3:03'17.392 4 Laps 5.109  
26 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 396 3:03'21.122 4 Laps 3.730  
27 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 396 3:03'26.519 4 Laps 5.397  
28 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 395 3:03'22.082 5 Laps 1 Lap  
29 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 395 3:03'25.969 5 Laps 3.887  
30 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 393 3:03'13.884 7 Laps 2 Laps  
31 51 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 389 3:03'26.373 11 Laps 4 Laps  
32 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 388 3:03'15.605 12 Laps 1 Lap  
33 15 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 387 3:03'16.491 13 Laps 1 Lap  
34 53 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 386 3:03'07.037 14 Laps 1 Lap  
35 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 386 3:03'14.777 14 Laps 7.740  
36 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 385 3:03'24.480 15 Laps 1 Lap  
37 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 40 18'51.171 360 Laps 345 Laps 4
shares
comments

Related video

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond

Previous article

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Supercars

Canberra Supercars return not a done deal

4
MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

11 h
5
Moto3

McPhee apologises for punch-up after Doha Moto3 crash

Latest news
Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race
NAS

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race

33m
What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond
Video Inside
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond

Sep 10, 2021
Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin
NAS

Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin

Sep 9, 2021
NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test
NAS

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test

Sep 8, 2021
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Richmond
NAS

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Richmond

Sep 8, 2021
Latest videos
Helton: ‘Proud of NASCAR every year around 9/11’ 05:05
NASCAR Cup
22m

Helton: ‘Proud of NASCAR every year around 9/11’

Preview Show: Playoff short tracking at Richmond Raceway 02:53
NASCAR Cup
Sep 10, 2021

Preview Show: Playoff short tracking at Richmond Raceway

Denny Hamlin holds off wild move by Kyle Larson to win the Southern 500 00:52
NASCAR Cup
Sep 6, 2021

Denny Hamlin holds off wild move by Kyle Larson to win the Southern 500

Winning was just ‘a matter of time’ for Denny Hamlin in 2021 01:50
NASCAR Cup
Sep 6, 2021

Winning was just ‘a matter of time’ for Denny Hamlin in 2021

Darlington Preview: 2021 Playoffs begin at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks 02:57
NASCAR Cup
Sep 3, 2021

Darlington Preview: 2021 Playoffs begin at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks

More from
Jim Utter
Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS Indianapolis
NASCAR XFINITY

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS

William Byron tops wild and wet NASCAR Cup practice at COTA COTA
NASCAR Cup

William Byron tops wild and wet NASCAR Cup practice at COTA

Creed succeeds through major carnage at Darlington Darlington
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

Creed succeeds through major carnage at Darlington

Martin Truex Jr. More from
Martin Truex Jr.
Martin Truex Jr. blisters the field on way to Darlington win Darlington
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. blisters the field on way to Darlington win

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2 Martinsville
NASCAR Cup

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

Joe Gibbs Racing More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin Darlington II
NASCAR Cup

Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation Darlington II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

Denny Hamlin 'in a good place' despite missing out on win Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin 'in a good place' despite missing out on win

Trending Today

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Canberra Supercars return not a done deal
Supercars Supercars

Canberra Supercars return not a done deal

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

McPhee apologises for punch-up after Doha Moto3 crash
Moto3 Moto3

McPhee apologises for punch-up after Doha Moto3 crash

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020

Latest news

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond

Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.