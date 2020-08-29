What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 400 miles, 160 laps and split into three stages (50-50-60).

Denny Hamlin won February's Daytona 500 at the superspeedway, but Justin Haey took a shock win in the 400-miler last year as rain cut the race short. Haley also won Friday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race as his Kaulig Racing teammates Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger collided in the final corner.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and MRN will carry the radio broadcast.

Kevin Harvick will lead the field to the green flag, sharing the front row with Martin Truex Jr.

Although there will be several drivers trying to win their way into the playoffs, the points battle remains tight with Matt DiBenedetto nine points up and William Byron on the bubble, just four points ahead of his teammate Jimmie Johnson.

