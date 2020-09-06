What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?
NASCAR returns to Darlington for the third time this year as the Cup Series playoffs get underway at the iconic track.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will begin at 6:00 p.m. EST.
The race will be 500 miles, 367 laps and split into three stages (115-115-137). This race is the first of three in Round 1 of the playoffs where the field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in two weeks time.
Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin both won at Darlington earlier this year in NASCAR's return to action after the COVID-19 halted all racing.
Brandon Jones won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race after Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin collided in a thrilling finish.
- Race: Cook Out Southern 500
- Date: Sunday, September 6, 2020
- Start time: 6:00 p.m. EST.
- Location: Darlington Raceway
Read Also:
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and MRN will carry the radio broadcast.
Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag, sharing the front row with Denny Hamlin. The race will follow the Truck Series event this afternoon.
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 6:00 p.m. EST.
- Location: Darlington Raceway
Darlington Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|13
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|14
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|15
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|18
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|19
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|20
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|21
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|22
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|23
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|24
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|25
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|26
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|27
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|GoFas Racing
|28
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|30
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|31
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|32
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|33
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|34
|Ross Chastain*
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|36
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|39
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
Related video
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Darlington III