NASCAR Cup / Loudon / Preview

What time and channel is the Loudon NASCAR race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the Loudon NASCAR race today?
Aug 2, 2020, 2:21 PM

NASCAR heads to the North East for the 20th round of the 2020 Cup Series season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will begin at 3 p.m. EST.

The race will be split into three stages 301 laps (75-110-116) and 301 miles. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner.

  • Race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
  • Date: Sunday, August 2, 2020
  • Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
  • Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Cup Series is the lone national division at the 'Magic Mile' this weekend, the first North-Eastern race of the 2020 season.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola drew pole position for the event with Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin starting alongside.

  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
  • Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
  • Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Starting Lineup

Pos. No. Driver
1 10 Aric Almirola
2 11 Denny Hamlin
3 9 Chase Elliott
4 2 Brad Keselowski
5 18 Kyle Busch
6 14 Clint Bowyer
7 4 Kevin Harvick
8 88 Alex Bowman
9 22 Joey Logano
10 1 Kurt Busch
11 19 Martin Truex Jr.
12 12 Ryan Blaney
13 8 Tyler Reddick
14 41 Cole Custer
15 43 Bubba Wallace
16 24 William Byron
17 20 Erik Jones
18 34 Michael McDowell
19 21 Matt DiBenedetto
20 48 Jimmie Johnson
21 42 Matt Kenseth
22 6 Ryan Newman
23 3 Austin Dillon
24 17 Chris Buescher
25 13 Ty Dillon
26 53 James Davison
27 77 Garrett Smithley
28 51 Joey Gase
29 27 JJ Yeley
30 37 Ryan Preece
31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
32 00 Quin Houff
33 32 Corey LaJoie
34 15 Brennan Poole
35 95 Christopher Bell
36 38 John Hunter Nemechek
37 96 Daniel Suarez
38 66 Timmy Hill
What is the upcoming NASCAR schedule?

DATE / TRACK / SERIES / DISTANCE / NETWORK / START (ET)

Fri, Aug 7 Michigan Trucks 200 mi FS1 6:00 PM

Sat, Aug 8 Road America Xfinity 182 mi NBCSN Noon

Sat, Aug 8 Michigan Cup 312 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM

Sun, Aug 9 Michigan ARCA 200 mi MAVTV 1:00 PM

Sun, Aug 9 Michigan Cup 312mi NBCSN 4:30 PM

Fri, Aug 14 Daytona Road Course ARCA TBA MAVTV 5:00 PM

Sat, Aug 15 Daytona Road Course Xfinity 182 mi NBCSN 3:00 PM

Sun, Aug 16 Daytona Road Course Trucks 153 mi FS1 Noon

Sun, Aug 16 Daytona Road Course Cup 231 mi NBC 3:00 PM

Fri, Aug 21 Dover ARCA East 125 mi Trackpass 2:00 PM

Fri, Aug 21 Dover Trucks 200 mi FS1 5:00 PM

Sat, Aug 22 Dover Xfinity 200 mi NBCSN 12:30 PM

Sat, Aug 22 Dover Cup 311 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM

Sun, Aug 23 Dover Xfinity 200 mi NBCSN 1:00 PM

Sun, Aug 23 Dover Cup 311 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM

Fri, Aug 28 Daytona Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 7:30 PM

Sat, Aug 29 WWT Raceway ARCA 150 mi MAVTV 6:00 PM

Sat, Aug 29 Daytona Cup 400 mi NBC 7:30 PM

Sun, Aug 30 WWT Raceway Trucks 200 mi FS1 Noon

Harvick vs. Hamlin rivalry likely to reignite at New Hampshire

Previous article

Harvick vs. Hamlin rivalry likely to reignite at New Hampshire
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Loudon

