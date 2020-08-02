What time and channel is the Loudon NASCAR race today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will begin at 3 p.m. EST.

The race will be split into three stages 301 laps (75-110-116) and 301 miles. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner.

Race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Date: Sunday, August 2, 2020

The Cup Series is the lone national division at the 'Magic Mile' this weekend, the first North-Eastern race of the 2020 season.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola drew pole position for the event with Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin starting alongside.

TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Starting Lineup Pos. No. Driver 1 10 Aric Almirola 2 11 Denny Hamlin 3 9 Chase Elliott 4 2 Brad Keselowski 5 18 Kyle Busch 6 14 Clint Bowyer 7 4 Kevin Harvick 8 88 Alex Bowman 9 22 Joey Logano 10 1 Kurt Busch 11 19 Martin Truex Jr. 12 12 Ryan Blaney 13 8 Tyler Reddick 14 41 Cole Custer 15 43 Bubba Wallace 16 24 William Byron 17 20 Erik Jones 18 34 Michael McDowell 19 21 Matt DiBenedetto 20 48 Jimmie Johnson 21 42 Matt Kenseth 22 6 Ryan Newman 23 3 Austin Dillon 24 17 Chris Buescher 25 13 Ty Dillon 26 53 James Davison 27 77 Garrett Smithley 28 51 Joey Gase 29 27 JJ Yeley 30 37 Ryan Preece 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 32 00 Quin Houff 33 32 Corey LaJoie 34 15 Brennan Poole 35 95 Christopher Bell 36 38 John Hunter Nemechek 37 96 Daniel Suarez 38 66 Timmy Hill