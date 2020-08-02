What time and channel is the Loudon NASCAR race today?
NASCAR heads to the North East for the 20th round of the 2020 Cup Series season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will begin at 3 p.m. EST.
The race will be split into three stages 301 laps (75-110-116) and 301 miles. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner.
- Race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
- Date: Sunday, August 2, 2020
- Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
- Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
The Cup Series is the lone national division at the 'Magic Mile' this weekend, the first North-Eastern race of the 2020 season.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.
Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola drew pole position for the event with Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin starting alongside.
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|1
|10
|Aric Almirola
|2
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|9
|Chase Elliott
|4
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|5
|18
|Kyle Busch
|6
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|7
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|8
|88
|Alex Bowman
|9
|22
|Joey Logano
|10
|1
|Kurt Busch
|11
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|12
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|13
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|14
|41
|Cole Custer
|15
|43
|Bubba Wallace
|16
|24
|William Byron
|17
|20
|Erik Jones
|18
|34
|Michael McDowell
|19
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|20
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|21
|42
|Matt Kenseth
|22
|6
|Ryan Newman
|23
|3
|Austin Dillon
|24
|17
|Chris Buescher
|25
|13
|Ty Dillon
|26
|53
|James Davison
|27
|77
|Garrett Smithley
|28
|51
|Joey Gase
|29
|27
|JJ Yeley
|30
|37
|Ryan Preece
|31
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|32
|00
|Quin Houff
|33
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|34
|15
|Brennan Poole
|35
|95
|Christopher Bell
|36
|38
|John Hunter Nemechek
|37
|96
|Daniel Suarez
|38
|66
|Timmy Hill
DATE / TRACK / SERIES / DISTANCE / NETWORK / START (ET)
Fri, Aug 7 Michigan Trucks 200 mi FS1 6:00 PM
Sat, Aug 8 Road America Xfinity 182 mi NBCSN Noon
Sat, Aug 8 Michigan Cup 312 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM
Sun, Aug 9 Michigan ARCA 200 mi MAVTV 1:00 PM
Sun, Aug 9 Michigan Cup 312mi NBCSN 4:30 PM
Fri, Aug 14 Daytona Road Course ARCA TBA MAVTV 5:00 PM
Sat, Aug 15 Daytona Road Course Xfinity 182 mi NBCSN 3:00 PM
Sun, Aug 16 Daytona Road Course Trucks 153 mi FS1 Noon
Sun, Aug 16 Daytona Road Course Cup 231 mi NBC 3:00 PM
Fri, Aug 21 Dover ARCA East 125 mi Trackpass 2:00 PM
Fri, Aug 21 Dover Trucks 200 mi FS1 5:00 PM
Sat, Aug 22 Dover Xfinity 200 mi NBCSN 12:30 PM
Sat, Aug 22 Dover Cup 311 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM
Sun, Aug 23 Dover Xfinity 200 mi NBCSN 1:00 PM
Sun, Aug 23 Dover Cup 311 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM
Fri, Aug 28 Daytona Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 7:30 PM
Sat, Aug 29 WWT Raceway ARCA 150 mi MAVTV 6:00 PM
Sat, Aug 29 Daytona Cup 400 mi NBC 7:30 PM
Sun, Aug 30 WWT Raceway Trucks 200 mi FS1 Noon
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Loudon