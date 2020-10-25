NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
04 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Race in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Texas II / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

shares
comments

The semifinal round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues at Texas Motor Speedway.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will begin at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 334 laps and split into three stages (105-105-124). Texas hosts the second race of the Round of 8 in the NCS playoffs where a win will solidify a driver's place in the Championship 4.

Harrison Burton won Saturday's Xfinity Series race after a thrilling last-lap pass on Noah Gragson.

  • Race: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
  • Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

Austin Dillon won the most recent Cup race at TMS in a surprise 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing.

Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch enter this race below the cut line. 

  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
  • Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Starting Lineup

Start Driver Team
1 Kevin Harvick (P) Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske
3 Brad Keselowski (P) Team Penske
4 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports
5 Alex Bowman (P) Hendrick Motorsports
6 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Kurt Busch (P) Chip Ganassi Racing
9 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
11 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
12 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
13 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
14 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
15 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
16 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
18 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
19 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
20 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
21 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
23 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
24 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
25 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
26 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
27 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
28 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
29 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
30 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
31 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
32 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
33 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
34 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
35 Reed Sorenson Spire Motorsports
36 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports
37 Josh Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing
38 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
39 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
40 Chad Finchum MBM Motorsports
Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021

Previous article

Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas II

Trending Today

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli wins from Suzuki's Rins and Mir
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli wins from Suzuki's Rins and Mir

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix
MotoGP MotoGP / Statistics

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

The Portuguese GP as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

The Portuguese GP as it happened

Hamilton warned of ‘consequences’ over Kaepernick F1 helmet plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton warned of ‘consequences’ over Kaepernick F1 helmet plan

Latest news

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin reveal name for new NASCAR team
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin reveal name for new NASCAR team

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation

Trending

1
Supercars

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

2
MotoGP

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli wins from Suzuki's Rins and Mir

2h
3
MotoGP

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix

4
IndyCar

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts

5
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy

46m

Latest news

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021
NAS

Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin reveal name for new NASCAR team
NAS

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin reveal name for new NASCAR team

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation
NAS

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation

NASCAR believes Michael Jordan can be a ‘player’ in racing, too
NAS

NASCAR believes Michael Jordan can be a ‘player’ in racing, too

Latest videos

Preview Show: Potential bubble breakouts at Texas Motor Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup
42m

Preview Show: Potential bubble breakouts at Texas Motor Speedway

Parker Kligerman explains a lap around Texas on iRacing 07:37:30
NASCAR Cup
43m

Parker Kligerman explains a lap around Texas on iRacing

Jordan, Hamlin reveal team name and car number for 2021 00:42
NASCAR Cup

Jordan, Hamlin reveal team name and car number for 2021

Erik Jones to RPM, will drive No. 43 in 2021 00:38
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones to RPM, will drive No. 43 in 2021

Chase Briscoe moves to Cup, will drive No. 14 at SHR 00:38
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe moves to Cup, will drive No. 14 at SHR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.