Price wins eighth Finke crown
Toby Price has won an eighth Finke Desert Race crown, and second on four-wheels, with a record time.
The two-time Dakar winner claimed a second consecutive King of the Desert crown in the Cars category with a record-breaking run from Alice Springs to Aputula and back.
Price and navigator Jason Duncan kicked off their record run with a dominant first leg that left them more than five minutes clear of the field.
They then completed it with a clean run back to Alice Springs that yielded a 2m89s victory over Aaron James.
The two Cars wins sit alongside a record-breaking six King of the Desert Crowns for Price.
“We're stoked and it was a good run back,” Price said.
“We didn't push, we didn't do anything crazy. I just can't thank my crew enough for all their efforts.
“We had a really good run yesterday, and the hardest part is that you don't know what's going on behind you.
"You push really hard, and the boys have done a great job with the truck... everything has turned out really good."
More to follow.