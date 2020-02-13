Barrichello to make Albert Park return, Bathurst debut

The former Ferrari Formula 1 ace provided the headline act for the inaugural round of the new V8-powered series at Sandown last September, finishing second in a crash-shortened feature race. He's now locked in a return to Team BRM for the two high-profile events that book-end the 2020 schedule.

Barrichello's extended cameo will start with the support races at the Australian Grand Prix next month, where he'll look to add more Albert Park podium finishes to the five he took as a Formula 1 driver.

The 47-year-old will then head back down under in November for the inaugural Bathurst International, where he'll sample the Mount Panorama circuit for the first time.

“I am thrilled to be coming back to Australia, not once but twice in 2020, to continue my open-wheeler career in S5000 at the two biggest and most iconic race tracks in the country – Albert Park and Bathurst,” said Barrichello. "Sandown provided a tremendous insight into Australia’s new high-profile motorsport category for me, and I’m sure that the events at the Australian Grand Prix and then Bathurst in November, will well and truly put S5000 on the international map.

“The Grand Prix event will allow many, many international drivers to see – and hear – S5000, and they will then understand the attraction. Bathurst, after most international series have concluded, will bring the opportunity to drive a special car around a circuit all Australians love, which I would expect to attract drivers from all over the world.

"It will be an exciting end to the year for sure.”

Barrichello will continue to race full-time in the Brazilian Stock Car Championship in between the two S5000 appearances.

