Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
12 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / S5000: Bend / Race report

The Bend S5000: Martin wins after de Pasquale penalty

shares
comments
The Bend S5000: Martin wins after de Pasquale penalty
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 5:29 AM

John Martin was declared winner of the second-ever S5000 round at The Bend after on-the-road victor Anton de Pasquale was hit with a time penalty for causing a collision.

Supercars star De Pasquale was the first to take the chequered flag at the end of Lap 16, but was adjudged to have been responsible for a first lap crash with polesitter Thomas Randle.

The resulting 10-second penalty dropped him to fourth in the final order and promoted Martin to the top spot for the feature race.

Randle pulled away cleanly from pole position at the start of the race, with de Pasquale slotting in behind in second place.

Then, later on the opening lap, De Pasquale made light contact with Randle at Turn 6. It was enough to upset Randle’s momentum and send him tumbling down the order.

A lap later, James Golding made a lunge on Tim Macrow at the same corner and the result wasn’t any better, Golding hitting the rear left of Macrow’s car as the two immediately pulled across the track to retire from the race.

A Safety Car was called in shortly to retrieve both cars, and when the action resumed new race leader de Pasquale bolted to a one-second advantage.

The 24-year-old even set the fastest lap on the final tour, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 10-second penalty for his previous incident with Randle.

Martin was therefore declared the winner from Randle, who fell 0.7s short of completing a stunning recovery drive.

Ricky Capo was fifth behind De Pasquale, with James Winslow and Braydan Willmington last of the classified finishers in sixth and seventh respectively.

Next article
The Bend S5000: Randle charges to win in first heat

Previous article

The Bend S5000: Randle charges to win in first heat
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Event S5000: Bend
Author Rachit Thukral

Other open wheel Next session

S5000: Bend

S5000: Bend

15 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

4
World Rallycross

Latvia to remain on World RX calendar after all

3h

Latest videos

THP Spider Cup: Onboard with Jean Luc Roy 00:57
Other open wheel

THP Spider Cup: Onboard with Jean Luc Roy

British Formula Ford: Impact at finish 00:56
Other open wheel

British Formula Ford: Impact at finish

THP Spider Cup onboard 01:09
Other open wheel

THP Spider Cup onboard

Formula 3: Massive mayhem at Macau! 01:33
Other open wheel

Formula 3: Massive mayhem at Macau!

S5000 Sandown: Tim Macrow throws away the lead 00:45
Other open wheel

S5000 Sandown: Tim Macrow throws away the lead

Latest news

The Bend S5000: Martin wins after de Pasquale penalty
Misc

The Bend S5000: Martin wins after de Pasquale penalty

The Bend S5000: Randle charges to win in first heat
Misc

The Bend S5000: Randle charges to win in first heat

Details of new ‘Bathurst International’ event revealed
TCR

Details of new ‘Bathurst International’ event revealed

Randle to make S5000 debut at The Bend
Misc

Randle to make S5000 debut at The Bend

McRae's nephew to race open-wheelers in 2020
Misc

McRae's nephew to race open-wheelers in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.