Golding set for early S5000 test in Tasmania

The V8-powered series is set to kick off its compact 2021 season at Symmons Plains in late January, marking a debut for both S5000 and TCR Australia at the track.

The Symmons event is the first leg of the Race Tasmania initiative, which will be followed by a non-championship appearance for the category's at Baskerville in Hobart a week later.

Pre-season favourite Golding, who will race for Garry Rogers Motorsport, is now locked in to bank some early running on the Apple Isle courtesy of a test and media day at Symmons Plains on Monday.

Former Supercars drivers James Moffat and Owen Kelly will also take part in Trans Am cars, another of the category's on the Race Tasmania bill.

"The test and media day will provide an opportunity to gather data on a new circuit for these cars, but most importantly it will deliver the first taste of S5000 and Trans Am in anger at Symmons Plains, and some early imagery and vision to whet the appetite of Tasmanian motorsport fans,” said GRM owner and Race Tasmania patron Garry Rogers.

“Race Tasmania in Launceston and Hobart will be a fantastic festival of motorsport, and now it’s getting closer. We are genuinely excited about getting down to Tassie this month and again in January for the race events, and if early ticket sales are anything to go by then the Tasmanian motorsport fans are just as excited.

"We are limited to 5000 tickets per day so we recommend fans get in as soon as they can to avoid disappointment."