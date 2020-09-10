TRS squad keen on full S5000 programme

Best known for competing in the New Zealand-based Toyota Racing Series, which has emerged a leading winter racing championship for junior drivers from around the world, MTEC entered three cars in S5000’s first exhibition race at Sandown last year.

The outfit's foray into the category was a success, with Tim Macrow winning one of two heat races.

Buoyed by the result, MTEC boss Bruin Beasley has expressed his desire to compete again in the new series, but hasn't set a timeline for a full-time debut.

“We would have to be one of the most qualified teams in Australia to run an S5000 programme,” he said.

“Our team are open-wheel specialists. We’ve won Formula Ford Championships, we’ve won races in Toyota Racing Series, and we are very interested in using our experience to good effect in S5000.

“We had a really good run at Sandown. At some point, led all three races, and I feel that this is the right time to have a category like this in Australia, especially with all the things that are going on around us.

“It is highly-cost effective, it’s a great experience for the driver and the commercial packages, including the TV deal, is unrivalled.

“I love the concept. They are a big, genuine race car and there’s a place for open-wheel racing at a top level in this country.”

S5000 category manager Chris Lambden said that he would be pleased to see a team with the experience of MTEC joining the category in the future.

“Bruin and MTEC have a great pedigree in open-wheeler racing, so it would be great to see him in S5000 long-term,” said Lambden.

“Like all of us, he’s waiting and hoping for this frustrating COVID-imposed halt to racing to be resolved so we can get back to it. Bruin’s experience in TRS in particular presents a great option for young up-and-coming drivers.”

The 2020 S5000 season has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the organisers now aiming to kick off the proceedings in mid-October.

The championship will visit Mount Panorama as part of promoter ARG’s new Bathurst International event in November.