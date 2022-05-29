Sydney S5000: Cameron, Webster share Sunday wins

The opening race of the day went to Webster, the teenager getting the jump at the start and bolting into the lead.

He was then able to execute what was effectively a lights-to-flag win, finishing two seconds clear of James Golding.

Webster's job was made easier by a start-line crash between frontrunners and Race 1 rivals Joey Mawson and Cameron.

Mawson swung to the inside of the front straight after his launch only to make contact with Cameron.

The impact took Cameron out of the race while Mawson came home sixth to earn pole for the final heat.

Mawson was joined by title rival Tim Macrow on the front row for the finale, Macrow getting the jump and taking an early lead.

Nathan Herne, meanwhile, managed to jump Mawson as well before setting off after Macrow.

By Lap 3 Herne was right behind Macrow, before nudging the leader into a spin at the final corner and charging into the lead.

Behind Herne, Mawson and Cameron revived their battle as they scrapped over second place. Cameron was actually able to get by at Turn 2 on Lap 6, only to run wide and let Mawson back through.

On Lap 8 Cameron went under Mawson again at Turn 2 in what proved to be a critical move in the race. Just moments later Herne was slapped through a drive-through for the Macrow contact, which left Cameron in the race lead.

From there he was able to streak to victory ahead of Mawson.

"It feels great," said Cameron. "I made it hard for myself, having to pass Joey twice. And I got another terrible start. But to get another feature win is awesome."

Golding came home third ahead of Blake Purdie, while Macrow recovered to fifth ahead of Shae Davies and Herne.

Mawson continues to lead the Gold Star standings ahead of the trip to Darwin next month.