Subscribe
Previous / Oyu to skip Fuji Super Formula round after breaking collarbone Next / Miyata 'frustrated' by Honda domination in Fuji qualifying
Super Formula Qualifying report

Fuji Super Formula: Makino beats Lawson to pole

Tadasuke Makino scored his first Super Formula pole position in four years and the second of his career at Fuji, beating Red Bull junior Liam Lawson to the top spot by just under two tenths of a second.

Jamie Klein
By:

Dandelion Racing driver Makino, who topped practice earlier on Saturday, posted a best lap of 1m22.063s at the end of the Q2 pole shootout to eclipse Team Mugen rival Lawson by 0.179 seconds.

It marks Makino's first pole position since he made his Super Formula debut at Suzuka back in 2019.

Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

His rookie team-mate Kakunoshin Ota underlined Dandelion's turnaround by qualifying in third - as well as qualifying top of his Q1 group.

Ren Sato made it an all-Honda top four in his best qualifying performance of the year for Nakajima Racing, with championship leader Ritomo Miyata (TOM'S) the best of the Toyota runners in fifth.

Two bonus points for Lawson mean that Miyata heads into Sunday's race with a reduced 10-point cushion at the head of the drivers' standings.

Joining Miyata on the third row will be Naoki Yamamoto, completing a strong showing from Nakajima.

Reigning two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri could manage no better than seventh place, half a second off pole, ahead of Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing) and Hiroki Otsu, who is deputising for an injured Toshiki Oyu at TGM Grand Prix.

Title contender Sho Tsuboi was a disappointing 11th, immediately behind Inging team-mate Sena Sakaguchi.

Impul didn't get either of its drivers through to Q2, with Yuhi Sekiguchi lining up 13th and Ryo Hirakawa languishing down in 20th with the second-slowest time in his Q1 group.

Ukyo Sasahara, making his first race appearance of the year for TOM'S after being handed Giuliano Alesi's seat for the rest of the season, was also eliminated in Q1 and will start 16th.

Fuji Super Formula Rd. 6 - Q2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
Japan Dandelion Racing 1'22.063
2 15 New Zealand Liam Lawson
Team Mugen 1'22.242 0.179
3 6 Japan Kakunoshin Ohta
Japan Dandelion Racing 1'22.331 0.268
4 65 Japan Ren Sato
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'22.428 0.365
5 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'22.457 0.394
6 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'22.570 0.507
7 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 1'22.571 0.508
8 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Kondo Racing 1'22.725 0.662
9 53 Japan Hiroki Otsu
TGM Grand Prix 1'22.862 0.799
10 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'22.889 0.826
11 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'22.892 0.829
12 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
ThreeBond Racing 1'31.654 9.591
View full results
shares
comments

Oyu to skip Fuji Super Formula round after breaking collarbone

Miyata 'frustrated' by Honda domination in Fuji qualifying
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat

Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat

Formula 1

Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat

Miyata 'frustrated' by Honda domination in Fuji qualifying

Miyata 'frustrated' by Honda domination in Fuji qualifying

Super Formula
Fuji II

Miyata 'frustrated' by Honda domination in Fuji qualifying Miyata 'frustrated' by Honda domination in Fuji qualifying

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice

Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

Indy IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains

Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe