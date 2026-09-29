Bartone, GetSpeed set for expanded run with full IMSA Endurance Cup in 2027

Bartone Bros. Racing with GetSpeed is expanding its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program to compete in the full Michelin Endurance Cup in 2027. The team will field the #69 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GTD Pro class, with Anthony Bartone and Mercedes-AMG factory driver Fabian Schiller set as primary co-drivers. Additional drivers for the longer endurance events will be named at a later date.

The announcement marks an expansion for the joint venture between Miami resident Bartone and Germany-based GetSpeed, led by CEO and Team Principal Adam Osieka. Bartone and Schiller have previously co-driven together across multiple series, including the Asian Le Mans Series and International GT Open, as well as full campaigns in GT World Challenge Europe Endurance and Sprint Cup.

"It's no secret that competing in the IMSA Endurance Cup has been a lifelong dream of mine," Bartone said. "Being able to come back to the US with the experience I've gained all over the world with GetSpeed Performance is a true privilege. Being alongside my longtime teammate and friend, Fabian, makes it all the sweeter. I cannot wait to experience all of the legendary events and venues of the endurance calendar, such as the Daytona 24hr, Sebring 12hr, and Petit Le Mans.

“Thank you to everyone who has played any part in my racing career; it has meant the world to me. I would not be here today without the support of my father, Tony Bartone, and the mentoring of Andy Pilgrim."

Schiller, who has competed in over 210 races for Mercedes-AMG since joining their driver roster in 2020 and recently took an overall victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, emphasized the chemistry within the team.

“I’m very proud to be part of this project with Anthony, GetSpeed, and Tony Bartone,” Schiller said. “We’ve raced together in different championships, and the trust we’ve built is real. IMSA’s endurance races are among the most competitive in the world, and the GT class is incredibly deep. We’re ready for that challenge.”

#69 GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3: Anthony Bartone, Maximilian Goetz, Fabian Schiller Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

The full-season Endurance Cup commitment follows two previous single-race outings at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“Anthony and Fabian have been part of our family for several seasons now, and this IMSA Endurance Cup program is a natural progression,” said Osieka. “Our previous outings at Daytona showed what this partnership is capable of. Now we have the opportunity to compete for an Endurance Cup championship together, and everyone at GetSpeed is fully committed to that goal.”

In their IMSA debut at the 2025 Rolex 24 At Daytona, Bartone, Schiller, Luca Stolz, and Maxime Martin earned a fifth-place finish in a 15-car GTD Pro field.

“It's a joint venture between the Bartone Bros. and GetSpeed, and we raced IMSA for the first time,” Stolz said post-race, reflecting on the debut. “We were always in the game, always around the top five and even in the lead sometimes. The guys made a really nice strategy call with one hour to go. They basically rolled the dice and it was the right decision. We were still in it at the end, it wasn't quite enough, but I’m still proud to finish the fight. Fabi managed it all really well.”

At the 2026 running of the Daytona event, the team led 27 laps before electrical issues dropped the entry – driven by Bartone, Schiller, Jules Gounon, and Maxi Goetz – to an 11th-place class finish.

“Our focus was on the race right from the start, and strategically everything went according to plan,” Goetz explained. “The fuel saving and energy management worked well, we received few penalties and were able to maintain our pace. A big thank you to everyone at Team Bartone Bros with GetSpeed. The cooperation was excellent throughout and everyone gave their all.

"It makes it all the more bitter that we ultimately fell back due to an electronic problem and were no longer in a position to fight for the class victory. With over three hours under full course yellow, I probably drove the longest stint of my life in this race, and I can say one thing: driving behind the safety car on the oval for that long is definitely more exhausting than driving at full speed.”