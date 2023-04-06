Fuji Super Formula – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Super Formula, Japan’s premier single-seater series, enters a new era this weekend with a pair of races at Fuji Speedway to kick off the 2023 season. Here’s how you can follow all the action.
The arrival of the new Dallara SF23 car, essentially a major overhaul of the previous SF19 chassis, has been introduced with the objective of cutting downforce and producing even more thrilling racing, with a significant shake-up of the competitive order also looking likely.
Defending two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri (Team Mugen) is aiming to become the first driver to conquer Japan's top formula series three times in a row since Satoru Nakajima in 1986, and although he topped last month's sole pre-season test at Suzuka, there are signs he could be vulnerable.
Aiming to capitalise amid this uncertainty will be the likes of Toyota World Endurance Championship stars Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) and Ryo Hirakawa (Team Impul), as well as Nojiri's fellow Super Formula champions Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima Racing) and Yuji Kunimoto (KCMG).
Red Bull junior Liam Lawson (Mugen) will also be under the spotlight as he begins his quest to convince his bosses worthy of a move to Formula 1. The New Zealander faces competition for Rookie of the Year honours from Kakunoshin Ota (Dandelion), Raoul Hyman (B-Max Racing) and Cem Bolukbasi (TGM Grand Prix).
For more information, read our full 2023 season preview here.
Super Formula time schedule for Fuji, Rounds 1 & 2
Times are Local (GMT +9)/UK/EDT/NZ
Friday April 7
Practice (90 minutes) – 1.40pm/5.40am/0.40am/4.40pm
Saturday April 8
Qualifying – 9.20am/1.20am/8.20pm (Friday)/12.20pm
Round 1 (41 laps or 75 minutes) – 2.15pm/6.15am/1.15am/5.15pm
Sunday April 9
Qualifying – 9am/1am/8pm (Saturday)/12pm
Round 2 (41 laps or 75 minutes) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/5.30pm
How can I watch Super Formula at Fuji?
Like last year, Motorsport.tv will provide live coverage of every race this year, while for the first time the coverage is being expanded to include qualifying. Available worldwide except Japan (subscription required).
Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s Japan-based analyst Jamie Klein, and is also available via the official 'SF go' app.
Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now
Super Formula entry list for Fuji, Rounds 1 & 2
|Team/Engine
|No.
|Driver
|Mugen/Honda
|1
|Tomoki Nojiri
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Kondo Racing/Toyota
|3
|Kenta Yamashita
|4
|Kazuto Kotaka
|Dandelion Racing/Honda
|5
|Tadasuke Makino
|6
|
Kakunoshin Ota
|KCMG/Toyota
|7
|
Kamui Kobayashi
|18
|
Yuji Kunimoto
|ThreeBond Racing/Honda
|12
|
Nirei Fukuzumi
|Rookie Racing/Toyota
|14
|
Kazuya Oshima
|Impul/Toyota
|19
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
|20
|
Ryo Hirakawa
|TOM'S/Toyota
|36
|
Giuliano Alesi
|37
|
Ritomo Miyata
|Inging/Toyota
|38
|
Sho Tsuboi
|39
|
Sena Sakaguchi
|B-Max Racing/Honda
|50
|
Nobuharu Matsushita
|51
|
Raoul Hyman
|TGM Grand Prix/Honda
|53
|
Toshiki Oyu
|55
|
Cem Bolukbasi
|Nakajima Racing/Honda
|64
|
Naoki Yamamoto
|65
|
Ren Sato
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
Super Formula enters a new era: 2023 team-by-team preview
Latest news
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.