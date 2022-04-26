Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hirakawa rues mystery qualifying issue as points gap widens Next / Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround
Super Formula News

Super Formula trials 'hybrid' body panels in latest next-gen test

Super Formula tested out 'hybrid' body panels made from a mix of natural hemp fibre and carbon fibre as its next-generation development cars continued running this week at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
Super Formula trials 'hybrid' body panels in latest next-gen test

Japan's premier single-seater category announced a major development programme for its SF19 chassis ahead of the start of the 2022 season as it bids to reduce its carbon footprint and improve the current car's raceability.

Read Also:

After a first test at Fuji Speedway last month in which carbon-neutral fuel and Yokohama tyres featuring a proportion of reusable materials were tried out, sidepods and engine covers made from natural hemp fibre - supplied by Swiss company Bcomp - made their on-track debut on Monday.

As at Fuji, Hiroaki Ishiura and Koudai Tsukakoshi were on hand to drive the two development cars for the two-day test.

However, amid concerns that purely hemp-based panels may not be strong enough, a 'hybrid' solution featuring both hemp and carbon fibre was also put through its paces at Suzuka.

 

Super Formula's next-gen project technical director Yoji Nagai suggested that the hybrid version, featuring around 70 percent Bcomp hemp fibre, is the more likely option for implementation in the championship in 2023.

"There are three main weaknesses when it comes to ‘Bcomp’," said ex-Toyota F1 man Nagai. "It’s not as strong as carbon fibre, it's less heat resistant, and the fibres themselves can absorb water easily.

"So this time, as well as body panels made entirely from hemp, we brought along a ‘hybrid’ version featuring a three-layer construction designed to address those points.

"My personal opinion is that it’s difficult with ‘Bcomp’ alone, because the strength of the hemp itself is limited. Of course, 100 percent 'Bcomp' would be the ideal solution for the future, but this hybrid version is made with about 70 percent carbon-neutral materials.

"Rather than having zero percent thought it was better to use that as a starting point, and increase the percentage later."

 

Nagai added that while the number of panels on the car that can be made from 100 percent hemp fibre is limited, figuring out what proportion of carbon-neutral materials could be used in future remains a worthwhile exercise.

"It’s believed that for example it wouldn’t be possible to use [pure hemp fibre] for the rear wing, which is subjected to a lot of [aerodynamic] force," he said.

"Even 70 percent might be difficult, what about 50 percent? I think if we can do this kind of thing, the hybrid solution is a good idea.

"The monocoque itself is also difficult, so I think that will remain fully carbon fibre, but I think we have the option to mix in other materials and reduce the proportion of carbon fibre in the future."

shares
comments
Hirakawa rues mystery qualifying issue as points gap widens
Previous article

Hirakawa rues mystery qualifying issue as points gap widens
Next article

Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround

Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Why Subaru faces an even tougher job defending its title
Super GT

Why Subaru faces an even tougher job defending its title

Saitama Toyopet reveals driver change for Fuji SUPER GT race Fuji
Super GT

Saitama Toyopet reveals driver change for Fuji SUPER GT race

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround
Super Formula Super Formula

Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround

Super Formula trials 'hybrid' body panels in latest next-gen test
Super Formula Super Formula

Super Formula trials 'hybrid' body panels in latest next-gen test

Hirakawa rues mystery qualifying issue as points gap widens
Super Formula Super Formula

Hirakawa rues mystery qualifying issue as points gap widens

Makino 'pushed too hard' in pursuit of first Super Formula win
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Makino 'pushed too hard' in pursuit of first Super Formula win

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.