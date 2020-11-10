Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further

shares
comments
Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further
By:

SUPER GT has admitted that the full-course yellow system that was originally due for introduction this year may not be ready to use in time for the start of the 2021 season.

The Japanese sportscar series first revealed last year it was considering bringing in a similar system to that used by Formula 1 and the FIA World Endurance Championship to deal with smaller on-track incidents without resorting to the use of the safety car.

It followed the controversial win for the Team LeMans Lexus at Fuji, where the team managed to enter the pits moments before the SC was called and the pitlane was closed, which effectively carried Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima to that year's title.

Read Also:

The new FCY system was trialled during the pre-season tests at Okayama and Fuji (pictured top), but has yet to be used in a race following reported issues with delays in instructions to speed up and slow down reaching the drivers.

This is partly because Japanese law makes it difficult for these instructions to be relayed by radio, forcing SUPER GT organiser GTA to instead rely on an internet-based system.

SUPER GT drivers stepped up their criticism of the current arrangement last weekend at Motegi, where for the second race in a row the SC was deployed during the pitstop window and had a major bearing on the outcome.

Providing an update on plans to bring in FCY, GTA chairman Masaaki Bandoh admitted that testing of the system has yet to produce completely satisfactory results.

"Improving the accuracy of transmitting instructions to the on-board panel of each vehicle without a time lag is the number one issue in introducing FCY to SUPER GT," said Bandoh. "There are still places where the accuracy has not reached 100 percent.

"[On Saturday] we tested FCY at Motegi for the first time and there was almost no time lag. However, even a small time lag would be a big problem in a race featuring 45 cars, so we won't introduce FCY until we achieve as close as possible to 100 percent accuracy."

Bandoh also explained that the unusual nature of this year's COVID-19-affected calendar - which features only three circuits in Fuji, Suzuka and Motegi - could lead to a partial introduction of FCY at tracks where the system has been proven to work.

"Next season SUPER GT will also race at Sugo, Okayama and Autopolis, but we haven't tested FCY on these circuits yet," he said. "When it comes to introducing FCY, I think it will be from a circuit where we have already tested."

FCY practice

FCY practice

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy

Previous article

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Yamaha “not giving up” on top speed despite engine freeze
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha “not giving up” on top speed despite engine freeze

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer
Esports Esports / Breaking news

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer

Ricciardo planning helmet swap with former F1 teammate Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo planning helmet swap with former F1 teammate Vettel

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward

Latest news

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround

Trending

1
Esports

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer

2
Formula 1

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season

3
Supercars

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

4
Super GT

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy

1h
5
IMSA

Jani joins Porsche GTLM squad for Sebring 12 Hours

Latest news

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further
SGT

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy
SGT

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win
SGT

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround
SGT

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround

Super GT drivers criticise safety car "lottery" at Motegi
SGT

Super GT drivers criticise safety car "lottery" at Motegi

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.