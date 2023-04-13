Subscribe
Super GT / Okayama Preview

Okayama SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SUPER GT will kick off its hotly-anticipated 2023 season to former Pacific Grand Prix venue Okayama International Circuit this weekend. Here's how you can follow all the action.

A total of 42 cars, 15 in GT500 and 27 in GT300, are slated to do battle in Sunday's 300km opener, the first of eight races on the 2023 SUPER GT schedule.

While there may be an aero freeze in the top GT500 class ahead of the introduction of all-new machines, the development war between the 'big three' manufacturers remains as intense as ever, with new aero pieces appearing on both the Honda NSX-GT and Toyota GR Supra in pre-season testing.

Meanwhile, the introduction of carbon-neutral fuel (currently limited to the GT500 class only) promises to add another variable into the mix to shake up the order.

After winning its first GT500 title since 2015 last season, Nissan goes into 2023 defending the title, with the Team Impul Z of Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine carrying the coveted number one plate.

Nissan has made no changes to its four-car GT500 driver line-up for this season, but Honda and Toyota have both made some significant alterations as they try and win back the crown.

At Honda, a second car for ARTA as part of a tie-up with dominant Super Formula team Mugen has been one of the big hot topics of the off-season, with Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu sure to be one of the combinations to watch in their first race together in the #8 NSX-GT at Okayama.

 

Kakunoshin Ota will also be hoping to make a splash on his GT500 debut at Nakajima Racing after an impressive rookie season in GT300 last year.

Meanwhile, at Toyota, Honda convert Ukyo Sasahara will make his debut at the wheel of a GR Supra alongside Giuliano Alesi in the #37 TOM'S car, but it's Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata in the sister #36 machine that looks like the manufacturer's biggest threat at the moment.

In the GT300 class, a wide of variety of machines are set to do battle as ever in one of worldwide motorsport's most diverse category.

One car to watch out for in particular will be the all-new Lexus LC500h campaign by apr, replacing the fan favourite Toyota Prius this year, while DTM champion Bruno Spengler will be making his debut for BMW Team Studie.

SUPER GT time schedule for Okayama, Round 1

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT 

Saturday April 15

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.10am/1.10am/8.10pm (Friday)/5.10pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 2pm/6am/1am/10pm (Friday)

Sunday April 16

Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)

Race (82 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Okayama?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Okayama, Round 1

GT500 class: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

Team Impul

Bridgestone

1

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

37

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

France Giuliano Alesi

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

 

Bridgestone

 

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Toshiki Oyu

16

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

GT300 class:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi

Japan Hibiki Taira
4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi

Japan Takamitsu Matsui
6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama

Spain Roberto Merhi

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin

Japan Seiji Ara

Canada Bruno Spengler
9 Pacific Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi

China Liang Jiatong
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Keishi Ishikawa
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Shun Koide
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai
25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Togo Suganami

Japan Seita Nonaka
27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Reimei Ito

Japan Yugo Iwasawa
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama

Japan Yuta Kamimura

Japan Manabu Orido
31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone

Japan Koki Saga

Japan Kazuto Kotaka
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Taiyou Ida

Japan Yuki Tanaka
50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

Brazil Igor Fraga

Japan Yuga Furutani
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Brazil JP de Oliveira

Japan Teppei Natori
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
244 Max Racing  Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Kimiya Sato

Japan Atsushi Miyake
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka
