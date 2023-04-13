Okayama SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

A total of 42 cars, 15 in GT500 and 27 in GT300, are slated to do battle in Sunday's 300km opener, the first of eight races on the 2023 SUPER GT schedule.

While there may be an aero freeze in the top GT500 class ahead of the introduction of all-new machines, the development war between the 'big three' manufacturers remains as intense as ever, with new aero pieces appearing on both the Honda NSX-GT and Toyota GR Supra in pre-season testing.

Meanwhile, the introduction of carbon-neutral fuel (currently limited to the GT500 class only) promises to add another variable into the mix to shake up the order.

After winning its first GT500 title since 2015 last season, Nissan goes into 2023 defending the title, with the Team Impul Z of Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine carrying the coveted number one plate.

Nissan has made no changes to its four-car GT500 driver line-up for this season, but Honda and Toyota have both made some significant alterations as they try and win back the crown.

At Honda, a second car for ARTA as part of a tie-up with dominant Super Formula team Mugen has been one of the big hot topics of the off-season, with Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu sure to be one of the combinations to watch in their first race together in the #8 NSX-GT at Okayama.

Kakunoshin Ota will also be hoping to make a splash on his GT500 debut at Nakajima Racing after an impressive rookie season in GT300 last year.

Meanwhile, at Toyota, Honda convert Ukyo Sasahara will make his debut at the wheel of a GR Supra alongside Giuliano Alesi in the #37 TOM'S car, but it's Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata in the sister #36 machine that looks like the manufacturer's biggest threat at the moment.

In the GT300 class, a wide of variety of machines are set to do battle as ever in one of worldwide motorsport's most diverse category.

One car to watch out for in particular will be the all-new Lexus LC500h campaign by apr, replacing the fan favourite Toyota Prius this year, while DTM champion Bruno Spengler will be making his debut for BMW Team Studie.

SUPER GT time schedule for Okayama, Round 1

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT

Saturday April 15

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.10am/1.10am/8.10pm (Friday)/5.10pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 2pm/6am/1am/10pm (Friday)

Sunday April 16

Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)

Race (82 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)

How can I watch SUPER GT at Okayama?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

SUPER GT entry list for Okayama, Round 1

GT500 class:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 Team Impul Bridgestone 1 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Sho Tsuboi Ritomo Miyata 37 Ukyo Sasahara Giuliano Alesi Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Toshiki Oyu 16 Nirei Fukuzumi Hiroki Otsu Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Kakunoshin Ota Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino GT300 class: No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone Yuui Tsutsumi Hibiki Taira 4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama Yusuke Tomibayashi Takamitsu Matsui 6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama Roberto Merhi Yoshiaki Katayama 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin Seiji Ara Bruno Spengler 9 Pacific Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Ryohei Sakaguchi Liang Jiatong 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Hironobu Yasuda Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Ryuichiro Tomita Keishi Ishikawa 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kobayashi Shun Koide 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai 25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Togo Suganami Seita Nonaka 27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Reimei Ito Yugo Iwasawa 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama Yuta Kamimura Manabu Orido 31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone Koki Saga Kazuto Kotaka 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Taiyou Ida Yuki Tanaka 50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama Igor Fraga Yuga Furutani 52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama JP de Oliveira Teppei Natori 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Kimiya Sato Atsushi Miyake 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka