Bathurst first confirmed track for TCR World Tour
The famous Mount Panorama circuit is the first venue confirmed for the new-for-2023 TCR World Tour.
The nine-round TCR World Tour will act as a replacement of sorts for the WTCR series which will close down at the end of this season.
Of those nine rounds it has now been confirmed that two of them will be in Australia run in conjunction with TCR Australia.
The two-round Aussie swing will include the Bathurst International event next November and another yet-to-be-named circuit.
WSC Group is expecting at least 16 international entries to bolster the Bathurst International TCR field next year, with four each from Audi, Hyundai, Lynk & Co and Honda.
So far there is only one confirmed team for the TCR World Tour, with Comtoyou Racing set to spearhead the Audi presence with four cars.
WSC boss Marcello Lotti, who is on the ground this weekend for the inaugural Bathurst International, said the Mount Panorama circuit was a must-have for the TCR World Tour schedule.
“When planning the TCR World Tour, it was a natural decision for us to involve the TCR Australia Series and the Bathurst International as part of it,” said Lotti.
“As soon as I arrived at Mount Panorama this weekend, I realised why this circuit is regarded as one of the best in the world and why all international drivers want to race here.
“I have been for a lap of the track. It is unbelievable, and for me, it was clear that we have made the right decision to confirm that TCR World Tour will race here next year and beyond.
“Having TCR World Tour come to Bathurst will make many of the world’s best TCR drivers dreams come true.
“And the fans will be the winners too, seeing a truely international field of cars racing against the very strong TCR Australia Series teams.”
Australian Racing Group, which promotes TCR Australia, welcomed WSC's decision to include the Bathurst International on the World Tour.
“This is an unbelievable endorsement for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, having the new TCR World Tour as part of next year’s season,” said ARG COO Liam Curkpatrick.
“We have not seen an international field of touring cars compete at Mount Panorama in 25 years, so it will really put Bathurst back on the map.
“There is no better place to host TCR World Tour, and we’re looking forward to confirming the details of the second event that will only add to the value for our TCR Australia entrants.”
