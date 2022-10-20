Aussie Trans Am star headed to the US

The two-time Aussie Trans Am champion will join Stevens-Miller Racing for the final round of the National Trans Am Championship in Texas.

Stevens-Miller Racing is the factory Howe Racing Enterprises squad in the States, with the Howe chassis used exclusively in the Aussie series.

Herne's US cameo follows his second consecutive Australian title win, which he secured at Sandown last month, and marks his first foray overseas.

The trip to the States is three years in the making, Herne having initially planned this outing in 2019 before COVID-19 intervened.

It will come during a busy period for Herne, the COTA appearance sandwiched between his S5000 commitments on the Gold Coast and at the Bathurst International.

“I’m more than keen for it,” said Herne.

“To go over to the US is something I’ve always dreamed about since I was about 12 years old, but I quickly wrote that off as soon as I found out how much it cost to go over there.

"To finally get the opportunity to go over there, I’m keen as mustard and hopefully it’s not the last chance to go.

“After 2019, we were even trying to get over there and test the waters. Back then it was a different proposition because I was unproven and a young bloke who just wanted to get over there to race as a bucket list item, but now it’s turned into something different.

"We’ve been talking to team owner Joe Stevens for a couple of years now and the Americans like to keep a keen eye on the Australian series, which they know all about.

“In America, it’s a bit different with bigger engines, different chassis manufacturers, more aero and a half radial tyre. The American Trans Am cars are much more like a Supercar than the Australian version, so it will be exciting and fingers crossed it all goes well.

“I’ve just got to take the pressure off and enjoy it because this is just a bucket list item for me, I’m not really expecting anything to come out of this, but never say never and maybe something will."

Stevens-Miller Racing boss Joe Stevens said Herne will be charged with sampling some 2023 development parts at COTA.

“Nathan is a rising talent in many forms of motor racing and undoubtedly a future racing star,” said Stevens.

“His trust in Stevens-Miller Racing and the Howe Racing Enterprises group is more than enough reason for SMR to extend the offer and get him over here.

“This partnership also represents a rare opportunity for our company to show why we are special. Nathan will be driving a new Mustang with some of the 2023 development parts from Howe Racing and we also look forward to hearing his feedback on them.

“The challenges for Nathan at COTA will be many as he joins this series at the season finale.

“This group of TA2 racers in the United States can be, at times, rough. First, he will have to be fast in all 20 turns here at COTA – that in itself is no small measure. Next, he will have to battle to and for the front of this pack.

"All of these things together amount to a big challenge including having to deal with serious jet lag.

“But we believe Nathan will excel at all the challenges presented to him. If he can bond with the team, our cars, and this track, he will continue to shine as he does in Australia.”

COTA will host the National Trans Am Championship on November 4-6.