Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 tyre allocation to be split

Bathurst 1000 tyre allocation to be split
By:

The Bathurst 1000 tyre allocation will be split between practice, qualifying and the race itself.

Supercars teams are facing the biggest tyre allocation yet for the Great Race, with each entry having access to 52 brand new hard compound Dunlop tyres.

There's also eight pre-marked tyres allowed, which, depending on individual tyre banks, could give cars as many as 60 new tyres to use across Bathurst week.

Of the 52 event marked tyres, which calculates as 13 sets, there will be a split between the competitive and non-competitive sessions.

While the numbers won't be formally confirmed until further supplementary regulations are issued to teams tomorrow, a split of three sets dedicated to the seven practice sessions and 10 for qualifying, the Top 10 Shootout (if applicable) and the race is a likely outcome.

There are seven compulsory stops during the 161-lap journey.

Also yet to be confirmed, but subject to paddock chatter, is how that allocation will be split across batches of tyres.

While supply won't be an issue, the recent wharf dispute in Sydney has seen some shuffling of stock due a shipping delay on some Bathurst-bound tyres.

According to Dunlop's Supercars operations manager Kevin Fitzsimons those tyres were covered by stock that was available in Melbourne, and fears that there wouldn't be enough dry weather tyres were "lost in translation".

It does, however, mean there will be different batch numbers in play.

Teams will also have access to 28 sets of wet weather tyres per car for the race weekend, rain currently forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

