Murphy expecting to be on Bathurst grid

Murphy is set to team up with fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway in an Erebus Motorsport-run, Boost Mobile-backed Bathurst 1000 wildcard.

The plan was for the wildcard to use the spare Erebus chassis.

However the entry was plunged into doubt by Will Brown's heavy crash in New Zealand on the weekend.

Should Brown's car not be repaired in time he and Jack Perkins will need the spare and Murphy and Stanaway will either miss out or need to find another team.

Despite initial pessimism from Erebus CEO Barry Ryan, Murphy is confident a solution will be found and he and Stanaway will make it onto the Bathurst 1000 grid next month.

"I think it will be fine," he told the Castrol Motorsport News podcast.

"Too much has been done. There's too much effort, too much work.

"I've not been party to any of the conversations that Boost has had with any other teams. But I'm told there have been offers and things.

"I just can't see it being turfed.

"It's the worst case situation for Barry Ryan and Erebus to have had [the crash] happen to them.

"You just shake your head and go... just like when Shane [van Gisbergen] came through and won that last [Pukekohe] race, the flip side is the worst case things can also happen. Which happened to Erebus on the same day.

"That's what teams have to deal with and I feel sorry for the guys and girls at Erebus who are going to have to come up with some sort of solution.

"And I hope they do, because they deserve to be a part of that just as much as we do.

"I'm very confident that some solution will be found because everyone wants to."

The Bathurst 1000 will take place between October 6-9.