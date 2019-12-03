Premat may not return to DJR Team Penske

Premat and McLaughlin broke through for a spectacular, if controversial, Bathurst win back in October, their first victory from five attempts together.

However it seems the winning pairing may not be retained for a crack at consecutive Bathurst crowns, Premat in danger of not being renewed by the squad for the 2020 Supercars season of endurance.

He's believed to have been in contact with a number of other teams about a co-driver role for next year.

One of those teams is Erebus Motorsport, David Reynolds revealing on this week's episode of the Below the Bonnet podcast that Premat has been in touch.

As for a potential replacement for Premat, Tim Slade has been linked to a move to the Penske squad.

The 34-year-old confirmed straight after the recent finale in Newcastle that he won't return to Brad Jones Racing next year, his programme expected to include a Supercars enduro seat and some overseas GT racing.

A number of top seats for the 2020 enduros appear to already be sorted. Tony D'Alberto it set to continue alongside Fabian Coulthard in the #12 Shell Mustang, while Triple Eight will take an unchanged four-driver line-up into next season.

Erebus is set to move Will Brown alongside David Reynolds following Luke Youlden's retirement, with Brodie Kostecki favourite to be drafted in to partner Anton De Pasquale.

Michael Caruso is expected to continue with Cam Waters at Tickford, while whether James Moffat stays at the Ford squad, or moves to Walkinshaw Andretti United with Chaz Mostert, is yet to be confirmed.