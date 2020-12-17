Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
By:

David Reynolds says it's a "shit feeling" to part ways with Erebus Motorsport, even if he believes its the best for both him and the team.

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner has now officially parted ways with the Holden squad after a five-year stint.

The long-expected move comes just a year into a decade-long deal, and follows a difficult 2020 campaign and a falling out between Reynolds and team boss Barry Ryan.

While acknowledging the split was the best way forward for both himself and the team, Reynolds says he's still been left flat by his exit.

"When you leave a team it's a shit feeling," he said on the latest Below the Bonnet podcast. 

"No matter if you leave on good or bad terms, it's a shit feeling. You love everyone there, you've been part of the team for five years and you get to know everyone so well. 

"You're like 'I love these guys, I'd do anything for them, I'd kill for them'. No one wins.

"It's very sad. We mutually decided to part ways. It's very, very said because I've poured my heart and soul into that team.  

"To end one year into a 10-year deal, it's not a very good feeling. But I think it's the best for myself and the best for them as well. 

"Whatever way they want to take forward, and whatever way I want to take forward, I understand. And I can't say anything bad about them. I had such a great time with them. 

"We won a lot of races, had a lot of pole positions, won the biggest race of the year. I watched everyone from top down grow within themselves and become a great team. It's a shame it had to end."

Reynolds is, however, unwilling to elaborate on the reasons for his departure.

"This year was a very, very difficult year for everyone," he said. "It was a very strange year. I don't really want to go into what happened, because it's all... it's all in the past. I'm trying to move on with my life and start again.

"I've learnt a shit-ton this year, everything from racing to people skills. 

"Every year you either win or you learn. And we didn't win a lot this year, but we learnt a lot. And I learnt a lot about myself and how to get the most out of myself. And what i need to go forward."

Reynolds is expected to land at Kelly Racing next season, where he's widely-tipped to race a Penrite-backed Ford Mustang.

While unable to comment on his 2021 plans, Reynolds says he's comfortable heading into a new adventure.

"Everyone is like 'you're starting over again, are you afraid?'," he said. 

"I would say no, I'm not afraid. This time I'm not starting from scratch. I'm starting with the experience and knowledge I have from the past couple of years with [Erebus]."

