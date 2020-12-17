Tickets Subscribe
Supercars

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

By:

Erebus owner Betty Klimenko says losing lead driver David Reynolds is a shame while wishing the Bathurst winner well for his future.

After months of speculation it's been confirmed that Reynolds will depart Erebus just a year into a 10-year deal.

The move follows a falling out between Reynolds and Erebus CEO Barry Ryan during what was a difficult 2020 campaign.

It comes as part of a significant shake-up at the squad, with Anton De Pasquale heading to Dick Johnson Racing next season.

Lead engineers Alistair McVean and Mirko De Rosa have both left the team too, while crew chief Dennis Huijser departed mid-way through this season.

Klimenko took to Facebook today to respond to Reynolds' exit, labelling the outcome a shame and wishing the race winner well for his future.

She also move to deflect any individual blame for the split.

"I can't go into the details, as they are private, but I can say that I was completely turned around through this whole process," Klimenko wrote.

"But, as I have said, we all do what we have to for ourselves and our family or business.

"It was a shame that things turned out the way they did, it was not one person's fault or one person's actions that brought this on.

"I can only wish Dave a healthy and happy future, and thank my team, for being the most amazing group of guys and girls who have gone through it all this year.

"You can not go forward when a few people don't row in the same direction, and I hope that we have now put the right people, with their hearts in the right place, to get that boat over the finishing line."

Brodie Kostecki is the front-runner to replace Reynolds at Erebus, which would mean an all-rookie line-up alongside Will Brown.

Reynolds, meanwhile, is expected to land at Kelly Racing.

Series Supercars
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

