Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight unveils prototype ventilator

shares
comments
Triple Eight unveils prototype ventilator
By:
Mar 31, 2020, 5:22 AM

Triple Eight Race Engineering has unveiled a prototype ventilator, as Supercars teams ramp up their involvement in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

T8 began work on its emergency ventilator design once back in Brisbane following the cancelled Australian Grand Prix, with a working prototype developed in a matter of days.

The unit features the ability to regulate tidal volume and breaths per minute, and can also work for at least two hours without a power source.

The design will be open source, while the unit could be put into production if needed.

“As soon as we got back from the Grand Prix, [team boss] Roland [Dane] had the idea to re-purpose our resources in design and manufacture, so straightaway he wanted us to start looking into ventilators,” said team manager Mark Dutton.

“The world is screaming out for them, so we started just doing some initial research the week after the Grand Prix and then started the design work on Friday the 20th [of March].

“One week we’re at the race track trying to go fast and then the next thing the whole world is screaming out for ventilators, so you know, stop in your tracks, do a full 180 and do something completely different.

"[On] Friday we started the design, by Monday we had a working prototype.

“We do want it to be open source so we are going to put it out there. Any information people [have that] can help us to improve the product... snd if we can get other people around the world further with their own designs, or if they can just take this and actually use it, then it’s out there for everyone.”

 

 

The Erebus e-Aerosol Box, meanwhile, has reached a crucial milestone in its implementation.

Unveiled yesterday as a joint collaboration between Erebus and Supercars' medical delegate Dr Carl Le, the perspex structure is designed to protect health care workers from contagious patients during intimate procedures such as intubation.

Read Also:

The first 20 units are now ready to be distributed across South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania, with rival Supercars team owner Tim Blanchard chipping in thanks to his CoolDrive automotive business.

“CoolDrive is an automotive parts distribution business with a network all around Australia so we offered to help,” said Blanchard.

“We are starting today. [Erebus CEO] Barry [Ryan] is dropping them off to the main depot and the first lot are going out today to Hobart, Adelaide and Ballarat for doctors to sample.

“We’re an Australian family business and we wanted to do something to help Australians and help another Aussie business get this done.

“Working together, helping each other out, is what it’s all about.”

Erebus has also began working on a second version of the box, with a flat-pack design better suited to field work such as ambulances and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

“Space is a premium in these situations and beds are smaller than what they are in the hospitals, so we had to make something that would suit their needs and their space restrictions,” Ryan said.

“We now want to get this out to those who need it for trial and feedback.”

Medical equipment produced by Erebus Motorsport

Medical equipment produced by Erebus Motorsport

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Next article
Reynolds initiated Supercars documentary idea

Previous article

Reynolds initiated Supercars documentary idea
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars targeting swift TV-only return

2
Supercars

Reynolds initiated Supercars documentary idea

3h
3
Formula 1

Carlos Reutemann – a bright star of F1 but never its champion

4
Supercars

Supercars season could run as late as February

5
Supercars

Supercars Eseries broadcast details confirmed

Latest videos

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Latest news

Triple Eight unveils prototype ventilator
VASC

Triple Eight unveils prototype ventilator

Reynolds initiated Supercars documentary idea
VASC

Reynolds initiated Supercars documentary idea

Supercars season could run as late as February
VASC

Supercars season could run as late as February

Supercars secures backer for Eseries
VASC

Supercars secures backer for Eseries

Why Supercars and Erebus joined the coronavirus fight
VASC

Why Supercars and Erebus joined the coronavirus fight

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.