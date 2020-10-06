WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Bahrain / Breaking news

WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain

shares
comments
WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain
By:

The FIA World Endurance Championship has issued a 25-car entry list for the Bahrain 2019/20 season finale in November, which marks the series' smallest grid in its eight-year history.

Previously the WEC grid has never dipped below 26 cars, the level it was at for the second half of the 2017 season before jumping into the mid 30s for the 2018/19 superseason.

The series attracted 31 cars for the start of the 2019/20 campaign at Silverstone, and had not failed to produce a 30-car grid for every other round of the season up to now.

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, the LMP1 division is down to just two cars - also the lowest ever - following Rebellion Racing's decision to skip the eight-hour race.

The Swiss outfit had one of its R-13s entered for the full season, but Rebellion CEO Calim Bouhadra explained that the late cancellation of March's Sebring 1000 Miles effectively made the replacement Bahrain race untenable financially.

He left open the possibility of making the trip anyway if Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato and Bruno Senna still had a realistic possibility of challenging for the title, but Toyota's victory at Le Mans meant Rebellion's chances would have been purely mathematical.

Toyota's pair of TS050 Hybrids are left as the only entries in the top class for Bahrain.

The LMP2 division is also down to seven cars following the withdrawal of High Class Racing, which has fielded a single Oreca 07 this season for Mark Patterson, Anders Fjordbach and Toyota protege Kenta Yamashita.

This does however free up Yamashita to participate in the clashing Super Formula race at Autopolis, which Toyota LMP1 drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Kazuki Nakajima will miss.

One-off entries for Algarve Pro Racing and Eurasia Motorsport in the previous regular WEC race at Spa had temporarily boosted the class to 10 cars.

In GTE Pro, the entry remains at six cars, two each for Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin, while the GTE Am division features the same 10 entries it did at Spa, with gentleman racer Motoaki Ishikawa's MR Racing Ferrari team remaining absent.

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks

Previous article

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Ricciardo: No regrets on McLaren move despite Renault progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: No regrets on McLaren move despite Renault progress

Racing Point: Vettel can rediscover his mojo in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: Vettel can rediscover his mojo in 2021

WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Bathurst 1000 race report
Supercars Supercars / News

Bathurst 1000 race report

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl
Video Inside
Kart Kart / Breaking news

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl

Spa 24 Hours abandons plans for 25-hour race
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Spa 24 Hours abandons plans for 25-hour race

Turkish GP won't allow fans for 2020 race after all
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkish GP won't allow fans for 2020 race after all

Latest news

WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks

WEC working on new qualifying format for 2021 season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC working on new qualifying format for 2021 season

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon needs more confidence "hustling" Red Bull car

1h
2
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

3
Supercars

Supercars boss tips permanent format change

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"

Latest news

WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain
WEC

WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks
WEC

Davidson's WEC future uncertain amid LMP2 rule tweaks

WEC working on new qualifying format for 2021 season
WEC

WEC working on new qualifying format for 2021 season

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020
WEC

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance
LM24

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance

Latest videos

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard 00:44
WEC

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard

Spa 1988: Stefan Johansson takes victory 01:03
WEC

Spa 1988: Stefan Johansson takes victory

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights 03:43
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash 00:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta 00:53
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.