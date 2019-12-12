WEC
WEC / Bahrain / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Rebellion leads Ginetta in second practice

shares
comments
Bahrain WEC: Rebellion leads Ginetta in second practice
By:
Dec 12, 2019, 5:29 PM

Rebellion Racing topped the times in second free practice for this weekend's Bahrain round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Bruno Senna posted a 1m42.471s aboard the solo Rebellion R-13 in the 90-minute session held in darkness, an improvement of 4.5s on the car's time in the opening practice period. 

The #5 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 in which Ben Hanley topped the times in FP1 jumped to second with 20 minutes to go. 

Charlie Robertson's 1m43.882s was an improvement of just over a second on Hanley's afternoon time. 

The two Toyota TS050 Hybrids again end up third and fourth. 

Mike Conway posted a 1m44.221s in the #7 Toyota, eclipsing Kazuki Nakajimas's 1m44.721s by half a second. 

The second of the works Team LNT Ginettas took sixth in Mike Simpson's hands behind the best of the LMP2 cars after completing only 10 laps in the session. 

The #7 and #8 Toyotas are running 2.51s and 2.72s of success handicaps respectively, while the Rebellion is penalised by 1.36s. 

The #5 Ginetta is carrying a 0.24s penalty. 

Will Stevens was quickest in P2 aboard the Jota-run Jackie Chan DC Racing Ooreca on a 1m46.147s. 

That time eclipsed Paul di Resta's afternoon best in the United Autosport's Oreca by two seconds. 

The G-Drive ORECA, an additional entry for the Bahrain 8 Hours, claimed second in class with a 1m46.667s from Jean-Eric Vergne. 

Third fastest was the High Class Racing Oreca on 1m47.037s set by Kenta Yamashita. 

The two Aston Martins led the way in GTE Pro with times set at the start of the session. 

Alex Lynn's 1m55.696s aboard the #97 Aston Martin Vantage GTE eclipsed Marco Sorensen's 1m56.201s in the sister car. 

The best of the two Porsches, which had led the way in FP1, was a further two tenths back in third on a 1m56.387s posted by Kevin Estre. 

The fastest Ferrari 488 GTEs took fourth with a 1m56.551s from James Calado, which was four tenths slower the fastest car in GTE Am, the Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR driven by Matteo Cairoli. 

Catch qualifying LIVE on Motorsport.tv here. Some georestrictions may apply.

Practice 2 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato
Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'42.471
2 5 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United Kingdom Jordan King
Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'43.882 1.411
3 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'44.221 1.750
4 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'44.721 2.250
5 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'46.147 3.676
6 6 United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United States Chris Dyson
United Kingdom Guy Smith
Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'46.373 3.902
7 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Jean-Eric Vergne
Aurus 01 LMP2 1'46.667 4.196
8 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'47.037 4.566
9 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues
Alpine A470 LMP2 1'47.158 4.687
10 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'47.488 5.017
11 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'47.979 5.508
12 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'48.432 5.961
13 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.139 6.668
14 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Dallara P217 LMP2 1'50.214 7.743
15 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'55.696 13.225
16 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'56.201 13.730
17 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'56.387 13.916
18 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'56.510 14.039
19 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'56.551 14.080
20 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'56.922 14.451
21 88 United Arab Emirates Khaled Al Qubaisi
Belgium Adrien de Leener
Austria Thomas Preining
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'57.266 14.795
22 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'57.460 14.989
23 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'57.518 15.047
24 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'58.444 15.973
25 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'58.727 16.256
26 57 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Larry ten Voorde
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'58.744 16.273
27 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'58.775 16.304
28 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'58.962 16.491
29 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.115 16.644
30 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'59.302 16.831
31 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.598 17.127
View full results
About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain
Drivers Bruno Senna , Gustavo Menezes , Norman Nato
Teams Rebellion Racing
Author Gary Watkins

