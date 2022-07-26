Tickets Subscribe
ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall LMH reliability in latest test
WEC News

BMW announces 2024 WEC programme, begins LMDh testing

BMW has announced that it will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024 after shaking down its LMDh contender in Italy on Monday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Francesco Corghi
Having previously expressed interest in competing in the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time since its 1999-winning V12 LMR challenger, BMW has now confirmed that it will be present in the Hypercar category of the WEC from 2024 with the BMW M Hybrid V8.

BMW last enjoyed a brief stint in the WEC during the 2018-19 superseason with the M8 GTE, before switching focus entirely to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

"Due to the very tight schedule for the LMDh project, the plan has always been to focus on one field of application in the first season in 2023," said BMW motorsport boss Andreas Roos. "The IMSA series is perfectly suited for this. 

"However, our mid-term goal was obviously to race on two fronts with the BMW M Hybrid V8, and also to use the major platform provided by the WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"We are now working determinedly towards this, at the same time as our programme in North America.

"We took the next important step on Monday. The car successfully completed its roll-out at Dallara in Varano de Melegari. We now start the intensive test work before the race debut in January 2023 at Daytona."

BMW's LMDh challenger completed its first running on July 25 at the Autodromo Riccardo Paletti near Varano, just a few kilometres from the headquarters of Italian constructor Dallara, with works drivers Connor De Phillippi and Sheldon van der Linde alternating at the wheel.

Testing of BMW's first prototype racer since the V12 LMR will continue over the next few days, before the manufacturer's top brass travels to Belgium for this weekend's Spa 24 Hours enduro.

The entire Varano circuit has been cordoned off for the duration of the test to prevent onlookers from sneaking into the track, similar to how Ferrari's Formula 1 team blocked all access to Monza while completing a filming day in May.

BMW is the fourth different manufacturer to have successfully tested an LMDh car after Porsche, Cadillac and Acura, all of which will compete in the IMSA's new GTP class next year along with BMW.

The German manufacturer said it has scheduled more tests in Europe over the next few months before it ships the cars across the Atlantic to begin IMSA-specific preparations.

As per regulations, it must take part in one of the two IMSA-sanctioned tests scheduled on October 3-5 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and December 6-7 at Daytona International Speedway to homologate its car for the new GTP rules.

BMW's new prototype is based on the turbocharged version of the P66/3 engine that featured in its M4 DTM cars between 2018-19. The four-litre V8 motor has been mated to a one-make hybrid system built jointly by Williams Advanced Engineering, Bosch and Xtrac.

The German manufacturer has partnered with Dallara for the build of the chassis, and is the second LMDh manufacturer to team up with the Italian firm after Cadillac.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which enjoys a long-standing relationship with BMW and currently fields its factory class in the GTD Pro class of IMSA, will continue as its works team on the manufacturer's step up to the GTP division.

ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall LMH reliability in latest test
ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall LMH reliability in latest test
