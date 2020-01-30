WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Sebring / Breaking news

Corvette lodges entry for Sebring WEC race

Tickets
shares
comments
Corvette lodges entry for Sebring WEC race
By:
Jan 30, 2020, 2:44 PM

Corvette Racing will pull double duty during the Sebring 12 Hours weekend in March, entering a sole C8.R for the FIA World Endurance Championship event taking place on the same weekend.

The American marque will join the GTE Pro field in the Sebring 1000 Miles for a second year in a row, which will follow on from its appearance in the preceding WEC race at Austin.

Drivers have not yet been announced for the car, nor for Corvette's Austin outing.

Corvette's all-new C8.R made its race debut in last weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona, the opening round of the 2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the #3 car finishing fourth in class in the hands of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg.

The Sebring WEC race will mark the mid-engined model's third competitive appearance, immediately prior to its fourth outing in the IMSA race the following day.

While the GTE Pro field will be boosted to seven cars for the Sebring race, the size of the overall field is set to fall to 30 cars, as Cool Racing is absent from the draft entry list.

It means the LMP2 class is due to feature only seven cars for the Florida event, while there are no changes listed in the other classes, with five LMP1 machines and 11 GTE Am cars completing the field.

JOTA Sport driver Antonio Felix da Costa is provisionally set to skip the race in order to prioritise his DS Techeetah commitments in Formula E, whose Sanya E-Prix will take place on the same weekend. No replacement has yet been announced.

Nyck de Vries is likewise due to race in Sanya with Mercedes, with his place in Racing Team Nederland's LMP2 line-up for Sebring being taken by Job van Uitert.

However, the recent outbreak of coronavirus in China could yet lead to the Sanya race being cancelled or postponed, which would allow da Costa and de Vries to race in Sebring.

The other drivers affected by the clash - Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley (both Toyota) and James Calado (Ferrari) - were due to be racing in Sebring anyway.

Next article
Why true WEC/IMSA convergence is a long way off yet

Previous article

Why true WEC/IMSA convergence is a long way off yet

Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Sebring Tickets
Teams Corvette Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

COTA

COTA

22 Feb - 23 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi explains why he didn't commit to early Yamaha deal

2
MotoGP

Quartararo set to replace Rossi at Yamaha in 2021

3
Formula 1

Hamilton, Mercedes dismiss F1 future rumours

4
DTM

What R-Motorsport Aston's exit means for DTM

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights 03:05
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 7 highlights 03:13
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 7 highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 5 highlights 02:52
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 5 highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Proton Dempsey Porsche crash 00:29
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Proton Dempsey Porsche crash

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 3 highlights 02:54
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 3 highlights

Latest news

Corvette lodges entry for Sebring WEC race
WEC

Corvette lodges entry for Sebring WEC race

Why true WEC/IMSA convergence is a long way off yet
WEC

Why true WEC/IMSA convergence is a long way off yet

Penske talks of Le Mans return after IMSA/WEC rules convergence
LM24

Penske talks of Le Mans return after IMSA/WEC rules convergence

LMDh first step towards single formula in WEC, IMSA
WEC

LMDh first step towards single formula in WEC, IMSA

IMSA and ACO announce Prototype rules convergence in 2022
WEC

IMSA and ACO announce Prototype rules convergence in 2022

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
22 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.