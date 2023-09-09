Subscribe
Previous / Vanwall reliability "much better" after early WEC season dramas Next / Isotta Fraschini plans two-car WEC Hypercar entry for 2024
WEC / Fuji Qualifying report

Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row, Ferrari struggles

Toyota locked out the front row for its home World Endurance Championship race at Fuji, as Kamui Kobayashi scored pole position in the #7 GR010 HYBRID.

Jamie Klein
By:
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Kobayashi took the top spot with a best time of 1m27.794s around halfway through the 15-minute Hypercar qualifying session on Saturday afternoon, scoring a crucial bonus point for himself and his team-mates Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway.

Brendon Hartley was 0.624 seconds adrift of Kobayashi in the #8 Toyota, ahead of the two factory Penske-run Porsche 963s.

Kevin Estre briefly topped the times at the wheel of the #6 Porsche before both Toyotas set their fastest times of a session that took place on a virtually dry track, but with some damp patches from earlier rain.

The French driver's effort of 1m28.687s was still enough for third ahead of team-mate Frederic Makowiecki in the sister #5 car.

Next up was the solo Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Alex Lynn, who was the last driver to get within a second of the pace of Kobayashi.

Ferrari suffered a subdued qualifying session as its pair of 499Ps could only manage sixth and seventh places, marking the first time this season it hasn't got one of its cars in the top three.

 

James Calado set the Italian marque's best time of 1'28.991s, almost 1.2s off the pace, in the #51 car, while Nicklas Nielsen was fractionally slower in the #50 Ferrari.

Next up was the JOTA customer Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa in eighth, followed by the Proton example of Gianmaria Bruni and the two Peugeot 9X8s, which struggled badly for pace in 10th and 11th places with Mikkel Jensen and Loic Duval at the wheel.

The solo Vanwall Vandervell 680 propped up the order in Hypercar with Tristan Vautier driving.

United Autosports topped LMP2 qualifying courtesy of Philip Hanson, who took the #22 ORECA 07's first pole of the year and a third in total for the team.

 

Hanson posted a best time of 1m32.182s in the car he shares with Filipe Albuquerque and Frederick Lubin, which was just 0.091s clear of nearest rival Louis Deletraz in the #41 WRT ORECA.

Oliver Jarvis ensured both United cars will start in the top three ahead of the JOTA machine of Pietro Fittipaldi and the Le Mans class-winning Inter Europol Competition car of Albert Costa.

Vector Sport's Gabriel Aubry suffered a lurid lock-up at Turn 1 just after setting his fastest time, which in the end was only enough for sixth.

In GTE Am, Ben Keating delivered Corvette Racing, which has already clinched this year's title, a third pole of the season.

 

Keating, who shares the solo Corvette C8.R with Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone, bested his usual rival Sarah Bovy in the Iron Dames Porsche by a scant 0.035s on what was still a damp track.

Satoshi Hoshino put the D'station Racing Aston Martin third ahead of the Heart of Racing example driven by Ian James, while leading the Ferrari contingent was Hiroshi Koizumi in the #21 AF Corse car.

Read Also:

The WEC 6 Hours of Fuji is scheduled to begin at 11am local time (GMT +9) on Sunday.

Fuji WEC - Hypercar qualifying results:

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Argentina J. Lopez Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 7 1'27.794 187.106
2
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 7 +0.624 0.624 185.785
3
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 7 +0.893 0.269 185.222
4
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 United States D. Cameron Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 6 +0.923 0.030 185.159
5
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn United Kingdom R. Westbrook Cadillac V-Series.R 7 +0.976 0.053 185.049
6
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 7 +1.197 0.221 184.589
7
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 8 +1.269 0.072 184.440
8
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 Portugal A. Felix da Costa United Kingdom W. Stevens China Y. Yifei Porsche 963 8 +1.317 0.048 184.340
9
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 Switzerland N. Jani Italy G. Bruni United Kingdom H. Tincknell Porsche 963 8 +1.544 0.227 183.872
10
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Denmark M. Jensen France J. Vergne Peugeot 9X8 7 +2.104 0.560 182.727
11
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval United States G. Menezes Belgium S. Vandoorne Peugeot 9X8 8 +4.028 1.924 178.898
12
FLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM HYPERCAR
4 Argentina E. Guerrieri France T. Vautier
J. De
Vanwall Vandervell 680 7 +4.405 0.377 178.166
View full results
shares
comments

Vanwall reliability "much better" after early WEC season dramas

Isotta Fraschini plans two-car WEC Hypercar entry for 2024
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

Formula E

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

Fuji WEC: Ferrari leads first practice from Peugeot

Fuji WEC: Ferrari leads first practice from Peugeot

WEC
Fuji

Fuji WEC: Ferrari leads first practice from Peugeot Fuji WEC: Ferrari leads first practice from Peugeot

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

Indy NXT Laguna Seca: McElrea dominates shunt-packed race

Indy NXT Laguna Seca: McElrea dominates shunt-packed race

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Indy NXT Laguna Seca: McElrea dominates shunt-packed race Indy NXT Laguna Seca: McElrea dominates shunt-packed race

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid

Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit

Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation
Gary Watkins

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe