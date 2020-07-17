WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours

shares
comments
Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours
Jul 17, 2020, 12:31 PM

Ginetta will field only a single car in the rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours in September, leaving a depleted field of six LMP1 entries in the flagship round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The British squad had already skipped the previous round of the 2019/20 WEC season at Austin in March, but was expected to make a return at Sebring before the event was cancelled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginetta's sole AER-powered G60-LT-P1 will be joined in the LMP1 ranks by a pair of factory entered Toyota TS050 Hybrids, two R-13s entered by Rebellion Racing and ByKolles' sole ENSO CLM P1/01-Gibson.

More to follow



Next article
Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles

Previous article

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles

Trending Today

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star

Why Ferrari wants to boost Binotto, not boot him
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Why Ferrari wants to boost Binotto, not boot him

Hungaroring F2: Alesi fastest in damp practice
FIA F2 / FIA F2
41m

Hungaroring F2: Alesi fastest in damp practice

Seidl: F1 risks becoming "copying championship"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Seidl: F1 risks becoming "copying championship"

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf

Opinion: Five things we learned from the Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Opinion: Five things we learned from the Mexican GP

Latest news

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC / WEC
13m

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles
Le Mans / Le Mans

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC
WEC / WEC

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races
WEC / WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star

2h
2
Formula 1

Why Ferrari wants to boost Binotto, not boot him

3h
3
FIA F2

Hungaroring F2: Alesi fastest in damp practice

41m
4
Formula 1

Seidl: F1 risks becoming "copying championship"

2h
5
Formula 1

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf

2h

Latest videos

Megamix: 1990 Sauber Mercedes junior team 03:56
WEC

Megamix: 1990 Sauber Mercedes junior team

Q&A with Daniel Serra 02:09
WEC

Q&A with Daniel Serra

Stefan Bellof breaks lap record at the Nordschleife in his Porsche 956 02:27
WEC

Stefan Bellof breaks lap record at the Nordschleife in his Porsche 956

#ThinkingForward with Pierre Fillon and Gerard Neveu 01:00:30
WEC

#ThinkingForward with Pierre Fillon and Gerard Neveu

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2019 02:25
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2019

Latest news

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles
LM24

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC
WEC

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races
WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans
WEC

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.