Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours

The British squad had already skipped the previous round of the 2019/20 WEC season at Austin in March, but was expected to make a return at Sebring before the event was cancelled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginetta's sole AER-powered G60-LT-P1 will be joined in the LMP1 ranks by a pair of factory entered Toyota TS050 Hybrids, two R-13s entered by Rebellion Racing and ByKolles' sole ENSO CLM P1/01-Gibson.

