Previous
WEC / Bahrain / Breaking news

Senna: Ginetta "missed the memo" in first-lap clash

By:
Dec 14, 2019, 2:11 PM

Rebellion driver Bruno Senna says that Ginetta "missed the memo" about the length of the FIA World Endurance Championship's Bahrain race after being punted into a spin at the start.

Senna started the eight-hour race from pole position ahead of Charlie Robertson in the #5 Ginetta G60-LT-P1, but was sent plummeting down the order when Robertson tagged the back of the Rebellion R-13 exiting Turn 1 heading into the fast Turn 2 left-hander.

The Brazilian however had managed to recover to second place when he handed over to teammate Gustavo Menezes in the middle of the second hour after a double stint.

Speaking to the WEC's pitlane reporter Louise Beckett, Senna said: "I think the Ginetta missed the memo about it being an eight-hour race. He attacked so hard into Turn 2.

"I was very nice, I didn’t squeeze him off the track or anything, I wanted everyone to have a nice race. He didn’t take the hint and he hit me. We were dead last, I had to fight, and now there’s a big gap to the Toyota and we have to fight very hard.

"It’s a shame, we have some damage on the car. It’s not the way this race was supposed to go.

"The pace of the first Toyota is very strong, so we’re going to have to do something special. We didn’t expect to have this gap to recover. But the fighting spirit is still on. Let’s hope the other guys are thinking a bit more now for the rest of the race."

Asked about the damage the Rebellion had sustained, Senna replied: "It’s a bit different from left to right, something going on in the suspension.

"In the free practice session we had some issues with the suspension. So it’s not exactly ideal for us in the corners. But hopefully we can hold on and finish the race without any issues."

After two hours of racing, the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi led Menezes in the Rebellion by 37.5s, the gap between the two cars having peaked at around 50s.

About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain
Drivers Bruno Senna
Teams Rebellion Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
Race In progress
